More Cock pictures released of Jonathan Bailey, Joel Harper-Jackson and cast

The theatre show ‘Cock’ is being staged at the Ambassadors Theatre.

New photographs of Jonathan Bailey and Joel Harper-Jackson in Mike Bartlett’s razor sharp, and hilarious play C O C K have been released this week. The photographs taken by Matt Crockett show the theatre production in full flow. C O C K is running at the Ambassadors Theatre in London until Saturday 4 June 2022.

The production is Mike Bartlett’s Olivier award-winning play about love and identity. The pictures have been taken by Brinkhoff Moegenburg and show the cast ‘in action’ during a performance. Directed by Tony and Olivier award winning Marianne Elliott, Cock is currently in preview at the Ambassadors Theatre in London where it will run until Saturday 4 June 2022.

“The fact is that some of us like women and some like men and that’s fine that’s good in fact that’s good, a good thing, but it seems to me that you’ve become confused.”

In a world full of endless possibilities why must we still limit ourselves with labels? Taron Egerton, Jonathan Bailey, Jade Anouka and Phil Daniels star in the razor sharp play which redefines the battle of the sexes.

Mike Bartlett:

“I love Marianne Elliott’s work and have done for a long time, so I’m thrilled to be able to collaborate with her on this revival. Especially with this incredible cast, which I know will bring both a fresh take and vast experience to a play about love, identity and the passionate human being.”

The Olivier Award-winning Jonathan Bailey, who plays John in the production, is currently starring in the Netflix blockbuster, Bridgerton.

Elliott & Harper Productions presents Mike Bartlett’s Cock.

Directed by Marianne Elliott

Ambassadors Theatre, West Street, London, WC2H 9ND. Running until Saturday 4 June 2022. Tickets from £20, suitable for ages 14+.