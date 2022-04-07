Backstreet Boys to perform at The O2, London

The capital gig takes place in November this year.

The Backstreet Boys, one of the best-selling bands of all time will take to the stage later this year for their UK and European Autumn dates for their DNA World Tour. The gigs includes a huge run of shows across Germany and a very special UK exclusive date at The O2, London. The group last performed for audiences across Europe in 2019, selling over 350K tickets.

Produced by Live Nation, the DNA World Tour will kick off on the Las Vegas Strip this weekend with four shows at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace on April 8th, 9th, 15th, and 16th.

To help people forced to flee their homes in Ukraine and support the extraordinary examples of solidarity shown across the world, Backstreet Boys will contribute a portion of ticket sales from their DNA World Tour 2022 to UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency. This contribution will protect and assist refugees and displaced people in Ukraine and neighbouring countries. To find out how you can support those affected by this emergency visit their website.

The band also released the first episode of their new docu-series Making Of The DNA Tour, giving fans an inside look of the preparation for their highly-anticipated world tour – watch it here! Additional episodes will be available on The Backstreet Boys YouTube channel.

Tickets go on general sale Friday, April 8th at 10am.