Mother Mother join Imaginary Dragons for arena tour

Canadian alt-rock band Mother Mother has been announced as direct support to Imagine Dragons on their upcoming European stadium dates.

The run of dates kicks off in Latvia on June 1st, then to Prague with two shows at the Letnany Airport to a combined audience of nearly 150,000 people, and will continue through Europe with stops at the UK’s Stadium MK, Austria’s Ernst-Happel Stadion, and Germany’s Sparkassen Park amongst many others.

This tour follows up on a sold-out American and European headline tour to start in 2022, the latter postponed due to the pandemic. The band re-announced their European headline dates, to take place in November and December of this year, including upgrades to many sold-out tour markets.

Mother Mother has enjoyed enormous success with the release of the deluxe edition of Inside. Their hugely anticipated single “Hayloft II” reached the Top 10 on Spotify’s Global Top Songs Debut chart.

Globally, the sequel to the band’s breakout hit “Hayloft” has already been streamed more than 30 million times across all digital outlets All told, tracks from Inside have combined to cumulatively eclipsed 68 million streams globally and continue to grow. To date, Mother Mother has accumulated two billion global streams, 3.1 million Shazams and 15 million active monthly listeners.

www.livenationentertainment.com