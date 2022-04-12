‘Royally Good Makes’ to mark Queen’s Platinum Jubilee

The UK’s leading craft supplier, LoveCrafts, has shared with ATV Today Lifestyle some how-to’s, patterns and kits for the upcoming celebrations…

String up the bunting and find everything red, white and blue in your wardrobe!

The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations are in June, and there’s no better time to get making! LoveCrafts.com – the UK’s leading craft supplier – have bundles of Jubilee craft ideas to inspire you – from cute mini corgis, to brilliant bunting.

Wonderful Wreaths

Let the whole street know you’re celebrating the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee with these brilliantly colourful handmade wreaths.

The Cutest Corgis

Everyone knows how much the Queen loves her corgis, so what better way to celebrate the Jubilee than with a troop of your own handmade corgis?

Whether you’re a needle felter or diamond painter, LoveCrafts have heaps of super cute corgis for you to make.

Brilliant Bunting

From street parties to special events, there’s going to be a whole lot of bunting needed come June! Get ahead of the game and make your own handmade bunting, ready for the celebrations to take place.

This simple step-by-step bunting sewing tutorial is a great starting point for beginners, just change out the fabrics for some seasonal red, white and blue!

Teatime Makes Fit For a Queen

Nothing beats finger sandwiches, ornate cakes and scones piled high with jam and cream (whichever way round you do it!). Afternoon tea is a true British tradition – the ideal thing to serve up to celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

Add handmade touches to your tea party with our gorgeous makes – from tea cosies to crochet coasters.

LoveCrafts Spokesperson: