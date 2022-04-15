Paul Gascoigne documentary ‘Gazza’ released on DVD/Blu-ray

Kaleidoscope Home Entertainment has confirmed the release date of GAZZA, the documentary.

GAZZA tells the story of one of England’s most iconic and controversial footballers, Geordie lad Paul Gascoigne. The film will be released on Digital Download on 2nd May and Blu-ray & DVD on 9th May.

Gascoigne was the face of 1990s footie in Britain, the most celebrated young footballer in the world, and a newspaper editor’s dream. His on-ﬁeld brilliance was matched only by his oﬀ-ﬁeld antics, which the tabloid media ruthlessly exploited for a celebrity-obsessed audience.

GAZZA is an unﬂinching portrait of the ultimate tragic hero, whose love for the riches and limelight of fame proved to be his downfall. An unmissable documentary for any football fan, featuring interviews from friends, family, and former teammates and coaches including Alan Shearer, Bryan Robson, Paul Ince, Ian Wright and Terry Venables.

Best known for his work on the critically acclaimed documentary on cricket corruption, Death of A Gentleman (2015), GAZZA was directed by Sampson Collins.