Channel 4 look at how the Titanic was constructed

The documentary airs days after the 110th anniversary of the liner sinking.

Most people will already know what happened on that terrifying April night in 1912. But the epic tale leading up to the Titanic disaster is as incredible as her legendary fate.

From a preposterous idea hatched by two visionaries to the glorious day she set sail five years later, this documentary chronicles the virtually untold story of the supersize steam ship’s construction and reveals how 15,000 men toiled day and night in life-threatening conditions to create a state-of-the-art floating city.

Chronicling every stage of construction, we bear witness to this epic feat of engineering.

Based on original blueprints and unseen archives, cutting-edge special effects bring these naval wonders back to life on screen. Channel 4 witnesses them taking shape – and head below deck, where their technological marvels are exposed.

Along the way, all the incredible numbers and jaw-dropping details are exposed. And the programme discovers the outsize ambitions that made it all possible – but which also led to her dramatic demise.

