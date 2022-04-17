Nancy Sinatra and Lee Hazlewood’s 1968 album gets re-release

Archival label Light in the Attic is to release the first official reissue of Nancy & Lee.

Nancy and Lee is the highly-influential 1968 duet album from Nancy Sinatra and Lee Hazlewood which is set for a modern day release on May 20th, this definitive edition of Nancy & Lee features newly-remastered audio by engineer John Baldwin and includes an array of exclusive content, including a new interview with Nancy, never-before-seen photos, and two bonus tracks from the album sessions: an ethereal cover of The Kinks’ “Tired of Waiting for You” and an up-tempo version of “Love Is Strange” (first made famous by Mickey & Sylvia in 1956).

While the recordings – both captured in January 1968 – will make their official debut on vinyl in May, “Love Is Strange” is currently available now to stream across all digital platforms.

Nancy & Lee can be found in a variety of formats, including vinyl, cassette tape, CD, 8-track, and digital. The vinyl LP pressed at Record Technology, Inc. (RTI), is presented in an expanded gatefold jacket and features the iconic, original cover photo by Ron Joy.

Inside, a 20-page booklet offers an array of photos from the legendary singer, actress, and activist’s personal collection, as well as an in-depth Q&A with Sinatra, conducted by the reissue’s GRAMMY®-nominated co-producer, Hunter Lea (also available in the CD package). In addition to the classic black vinyl pressing, a selection of colourful variants can be found exclusively at NancySinatra.com, LightInTheAttic.net, independent record stores and select online retailers.

In celebration of the release, Nancy and fellow musician and longtime friend Don Randi (The Wrecking Crew) visited Record Technology, Inc. (RTI) in Camarillo, CA to take a tour of the plant and get a sneak peek at the Bootique-exclusive pressing of Nancy and Lee. A short video piece documenting the day, including new interviews with Sinatra, Randi, and RTI plant manager, Rick Hashimoto can be seen below.

Additionally, a limited-edition merchandise capsule including album art apparel, accessories, and more will accompany the release at Nancy’s Bootique at NancySinatra.com.