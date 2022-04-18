Sam Thompson and Pete Wicks take the food choices personality traits test

TOWIE’s Pete Wicks and Made in Chelsea’s Sam Thompson have food on their minds…

In partnership with Chicago Town, the reality telly duo recently spent the day putting their friendship to the test as they debated how certain food choices reveal different personality traits.

Lee Chambers, expert psychologist:

“We don’t often look deeply into what and how we eat. However, the way we prepare and eat our food can say a lot about who we are and our personalities. How we prepare our food is often a window into how we plan and build our lifestyle. As for how our food is at the point of eating, it shines a light on the type of person we are, whether we play safe or like risk, competitive or relaxed, and even be symbolic of what you represent. “And whether you prefer a gooey Deep Dish or a crunchy Deep Dish, there is always something for you to learn about yourself from the plate in front of you.”

Thompson and Wicks, who last year launched Pete & Sam’s Reality News, which has run for two series on Channel 4’s online offering, took the food choices test which reveals interesting personality traits – leading to us learning that Sam likes soggy bottoms while Pete was dubbed a ‘crunchy cruster’.

Sam is best known for his appearance in E4’s Made in Chelsea, Pete has been a regular on ITV2’s The Only Way Is Essex and both tried out the food personality traits test as you can see in the video below. According to psychologist Lee Chambers, how food is prepared is often a window into how people plan and build lifestyles. As for how food is at the point of eating, it shines a light whether a person takes risk or prefers the safe side of life.

With energy costs up by a staggering 118% this year, individuals are looking to cut costs wherever possible, with many even changing the way they eat with activities such as takeaways or going out to eat getting the boot. Google searches have soared for day-to-day household items such as eggs, rising by nearly 60%, with searches for ‘takeaway’ down by 25% since the new year. What many didn’t know, is that how they eat their eggs, says a lot about who they are.

According to Chambers, those that prefer steak rare are people who might be described as extroverted, creative, and excitable who would usually be the one with high energy and passion in their pursuits. Preferring steak cooked well-done suggests this is someone who takes things a little slower and conveys a considerate nature.

It has to be said, Brits love a scone but how do they like them prepared? And more importantly, what does the method of preparation reveal about their personalities? Those who opt for jam first on their scone are thought to be dignified, courteous and charming whilst those who throw caution to the wind and go straight in with the cream are adventurous, colourful and daring.

When it comes to sweet treats, chocolate will always be a firm favourite, with nations across the world unifying in their love for the sugary snack. Whilst the public might agree on their love for chocolate, they don’t always see eye to eye when it comes to where it should live.

The study revealed that those who believe chocolate should be stored in the fridge are aspiring, cultured and far sighted whereas those who prefer a room-temperature treat are dynamic, simple and collaborative.

“The whole point of chocolate is when it justs melts in the mouth. I suck chocolate I don’t chew it.” – Pete Wicks.

Sam revealed that ‘eating chocolate at room temperature leads to a softer meltier experience which suggests an agile and dynamic individual that is always on the go.’ Pete noted that it ‘pretty much sums me up’. You can see how they got on with the other questions in the video… Luckily, their friendship lasted the day even with digs at each other’s sex life, fashion, and food choices.

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Food and Personality…

Steak

Rare – Extroverted, Creative, Excitable

Well Done – Considerate, Thoughtful, Assured

Scones

Jam first – Dignified, Courteous, Charming

Cream first – Adventurous, Colourful, Daring

Chocolate

Fridge – Aspiring, Cultured, Farsighted

Room Temp – Dynamic, Simple, Collaborative

Eggs

Hard boiled – Patient, Resilient, Prudent

Soft boiled – Reactive, Imaginative, Energetic

Chips

Fries – Curious, Trendy, Youthful

Chunky – Hardworking, Conservative, Loyal

Burger

Gherkin – Optimistic, Courageous, Carefree

No gherkin – Faithful, Attentive, Idealistic

Bananas

Ripe – Subtle, Humble, Principled

Firm – Charismatic, Confident, Innovative

Gravy

Thick – Deep, Decisive, Objective

Runny – Friendly, Humourous, Gentle

Avocado

Mashed – Passionate, Honest, Playful

Sliced – Reliable, Sophisticated, Methodical

Toast

Golden – Perfectionist, Practical, Popular

Dark – Free-willed, Adrenaline Seeker, Self-sufficient

Peanut Butter

Crunchy – Resourceful, Thorough, Warm

Smooth – Peaceful, Romantic, Level-headed

Bacon

Crispy – Witty, Persuasive, Fun-loving

Chewy – Good-natured, Kind, Tidy

Pancakes

American-Style – Action-orientated, bold, dramatic

Crepes – Intelligent, Contemplative, Tolerant

Peas

Garden – Honourable, Observant, Shrewd

Mushy – Liberal, Personable, Sympathetic

Pizza

Crunch – Firm, assertive, and headstrong

Goo – Spontaneous, sentimental, and easy-going