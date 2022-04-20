Chris McGlade brings ‘Forgiveness’ to Edinburgh Fringe

Chris will also be touring the UK.

Cutting his teeth in the North East’s resolute working men’s clubs, self-proclaimed Smoggie and Middlesbrough native Chris McGlade will be taking his brand-new show Forgiveness on tour around the UK, following a series of impressive performances at the 2019 Edinburgh Festival Fringe.

A fiercely powerful show about a brutally shocking story; Chris’ father was murdered in 2011. How do you forgive your father’s murderer? Only Chris knows… Inspiring uproarious laughter, tears of sincerity and standing ovations, Chris’ conscientious comedy and cutting-edge poetry makes for a truly unforgettable show.

Chris McGlade:

“This is my father’s legacy. He was a funny, big-hearted, inclusive, tolerant, forgiving man. Humour, passion, inclusivity, tolerance, and forgiveness are things I feel the world could do with a little more of today, peace.”

Chris is passionately political; he spearheaded a fractious six-year campaign opposing a large housing scheme earmarked close to home on Redcar’s Coatham Enclosure (which he won). He brings that same fire and energy to his performances, looking past the liberal comedy consensus, and taking apart and revealing the hypocrisy in Britain today.

It might not sound funny and is certainly un-PC, but this is a must-see show.

Chris McGlade:

“I want free-thinking people coming along prepared to laugh at others and themselves. I don’t want people thinking ‘can I laugh at that?’ It’s like the comedic part of the brain has been lobotomized”

McGlade is a stalwart of the comedy scene having been performing for 30 years. He’s performed on both sides of the Atlantic with some of his career based in the Los Angeles scene – a vastly different scene to the uncompromising environments of the northeastern working men’s clubs. He played alongside Frank Carson at the Sunderland Empire Theatre and ravished his audience at the prestigious Leicester Square Theatre and Soho Theatre with his own one-man show.