FashionTV unifies cross-platform streaming with Castify.ai

Working with Castify.ai, FashionTV has brought all OTT, Connected TV, and mobile, onto one centralized management platform.

FashionTV, a fashion content channel, has chosen Castify.ai, an omnichannel content distribution platform that allows video content owners to create their own branded OTT applications and channels across multiple smart TV and streaming platforms, to expand their viewer reach.

Gal Turjeman, CEO of Castify.ai:

“With Castify.ai, layouts and applications are universal across all platforms.Utilizing Castify.ai’s technology reduces operating hurdles and allows seamless distribution to multiple OTT platforms, while ensuring a streamlined experience for users on any device.”

This partnership will allow FashionTV to recognize a single user experience on all platforms with a branded application and a simplified content management flow. With Castify.ai, FashionTV has increased its potential household reach to 50 million OTT and connected TV in the US alone.

Today’s streaming services are highly clustered, with each brand operating its own applications or channels’ development and distribution. Entering a new market is an inefficient and resource-intensive process, demanding various coding languages to launch and maintain applications on multiple brands of smart televisions. As a result, brands often limit their distribution to only a select few providers so they can manage the upkeep and demands of maintaining a similar experience across all platforms.

Companies that wish to enter the OTT streaming market have a high barrier of entry, carefully choose which few streaming services they’d like to begin distribution with.

Michel Adam, President of FTV:

“ Fashion tv has been developed as a leading lifestyle TV channel. In Addition to focusing on top Brands, Models and Designers. Fashion TV has launched Programmers’ such as: Fashion Destination, Fashion Fitness, Fashion and Films, Fashion and Sport, Focus on luxury watches and Cars and other Luxury Items.

Casity.ai’s unified platform provides simplified onboarding, distributing, and monetizing branded OTT applications, as well as growing FAST channels offerings. With one centralized platform, content companies can gain a presence on 12 OTT streaming platforms in the form of a native, highly customizable app., allowing them to focus on the content they produce instead of application development and management. Clients choose placements for logos, branded messages, general application structure, and provide opportunities for premium ad placements.

A unified dashboard delivers a centralized report, giving creators performance data alongside insights into how content is being consumed.

Fashion tv is a global 24/7 Television Network with an exclusive focus on Fashion, Beauty, Design and Lifestyle. Fashion TV was founded in Paris 1997 by Mr. Michel Adam, The President of the company.