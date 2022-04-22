George Ezra announces full UK arena tour

As well as the tour announcement George also today releases his latest single…

George Ezra today debuts his hugely infectious new single ‘Green Green Grass,’ the second song to be lifted from his forthcoming new album Gold Rush Kid, due for release on the 10th of June via Columbia Records. The single arrives alongside the announcement of a huge nationwide UK arena tour, scheduled for September and October, following George’s special show at London’s Finsbury Park in July.

‘Green Green Grass’ is an irresistibly joyful song about making the best of things, even when it might feel like the worst of things are afoot.

George Ezra:

“Green green grass, blue blue sky, you better throw a party on the day that I die. I was on holiday in St Lucia with a few friends at Christmas 2018, with two of my closest mates from home. We were in this beach bar, drinking homemade rum punch and Piton, the local lager, flip-flopping between the two, pissing about with three local guys who worked there. And this music started up, three streets back from the sea. “After about half an hour, I had to go see what it was. And there was a street party going on, with three different sound systems, people cooking in the street. I asked a woman what was going on and she told me it was a funeral – for three people. They were celebrating three lives! I thought: that is not how we do this at home. And it’s really beautiful.”

‘Green Green Grass’ follows the euphoric first single and album opener ‘Anyone For You,’ which continues to climb the UK Official Singles Chart and is the number one song on UK radio, with A-list rotation across all major stations.

George debuted both songs to a rapturous reception at his recent intimate gigs in London, Manchester and Edinburgh.

“The Gold Rush Kid? That’s me,” says George, reflecting on the title of his third record – a 12-strong suite of marvellous, transporting, elevational songs, that more than anything “sound like me. That’s what ties them together.”

After two blockbuster albums – Wanted On Voyage (2014) and Staying At Tamara’s (2018), both of which reached number 1 in the UK and sold millions around the world, and the latter of which earned him his first number 1 single in ‘Shotgun’ and won him the 2019 Brit Award for British Male Solo Artist – it was time to return to heart and hearth, with an album written and produced entirely in London with longstanding collaborator Joel Pott.

Following the release of Gold Rush Kid, Ezra will play his biggest headline show to date, a special all-day event at London’s Finsbury Park on 17 July 2022. Joining George at his first live show in almost three years, presented by the Festival Republic, will be special guests Blossoms, Holly Humberstone, Mimi Webb, The Big Moon, Mychelle and the London International Gospel Choir.

He today announces a full nationwide UK arena tour to follow in September and October, beginning at Liverpool M&S Bank Arena on 13 September and taking in 11 shows, finishing at Sheffield FlyDSA Arena on 2 October. Fans who pre-order Gold Rush Kid before 3pm on Tuesday 26 April can access tickets via exclusive pre-sale, before they go on general sale at 10am, Friday 29 April via Ticketmaster.