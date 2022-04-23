Los Angeles to host Women Who Rock gig

Women Who Rock (WWR) connects through the power of music and helps educate support and fund women-centric health research.

All proceeds from Women Who Rock support Magee-Women’s Research Institute America’s largest research institute dedicated solely to life-saving women’s health research. The 5th annual Women Who Rock, Presented by Gibson will return as a live, in-person, benefit concert on Sunday, May 22 at The Novo in Los Angeles. The gig will feature performances from Aimee Mann, Flor De Toloache, Emily Wolfe, Daisy O’Dell, and Graciela. Tickets for the Women Who Rock concert are on sale now.

For the 5th annual Women Who Rock benefit concert, WWR has partnered with Gibson, the iconic American instrument brand headquartered in Nashville, TN, that has shaped the sounds of generations of musicians across the globe, and emerged as the most relevant, played, and loved guitar brand around the world. Gibson supports the global community through its philanthropic arm of Gibson Gives.

The mission of Gibson Gives is to create, develop, and support non-profit organizations in their efforts to advance musicians, youth-focused education, music, and health and wellness initiatives. Gibson is excited to bring back the Women Who Rock benefit concert for music fans to be a part of raising funds and spreading awareness for life-saving women’s health research.

The 5th annual Women Who Rock Benefit Concert, Presented by Gibson will feature performances from Aimee Mann, all-female group, Flor de Toloache, Emily Wolfe, Daisy O’Dell and Graciela.

May is National Women’s Health Month and Women’s health stateside is overall underfunded and understudied. While most health research has sidestepped sex differences, Magee-Womens Research Institute is the USA’s largest research institute dedicated solely to women’s health research. MWRI’s current research has 319 active studies spanning 292 different conditions with 162,000 clinical trial participants all over the world. MWRI’s areas of research cover breast and gynecologic ovarian cancers, reproductive biology, infectious diseases, the development of COVID-19 therapeutics and women-controlled HIV prevention, obstetric care for women with substance use disorder, and postpartum depression, and more.

Fans that cannot attend Women Who Rock Benefit Concert can support groundbreaking Breast Cancer and Women’s Health Research through the new Women Who Rock merchandise collection. Items include the signature Women Who Rock lightning bolt pin, a Gibson X Women Who Rock guitar strap, guitar picks, T-shirts, onesies, tanks, and one-of-a-kind handmade jewellery.