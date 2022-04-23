Two-hour special celebrates the ‘Kings of Country Music’

Best on the Box highlight for Saturday, April 23rd…

Join Channel 5 on an unmissable journey into the world of the Kings of Country. The programme delves into the work of Johnny Cash, John Denver, Willie Nelson and Kenny Rogers and features a mixture of legendary performances, iconic videos and rarely seen archive footage of unforgettable songs. This is supported by fascinating on-screen backstory and surprising facts that bring to life your favourite country songs and artists.

The show kicks off with Johnny Cash in Nashville performing the greatest country song of all, at least according to Rolling Stone Magazine, I Walk the Line, swiftly followed by Glen Campbell’s immortal hymn to telegraph-pole repairmen, Wichita Lineman.

Over the next two hours, the show takes in every great song by a Country King you can think of – from Kenny Rogers’ The Gambler to John Denver’s Take Me Home Country Roads, plus genre-defying modern classics like Old Town Road by Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus, and Elvis Presley, who went full-country with his version of Hank Williams’ I’m so Lonesome I Could Cry.

Along the way, the show discovers fascinating facts and surprising connections, from the Groucho Marx quip that inspired the 1980 country smash If I Said You Had a Beautiful Body Would You Hold It Against Me, to the tale of how songsmith and pilot Kris Kristofferson landed his helicopter on Johnny Cash’s lawn to get his attention and ended up writing Cash a song. The show is rounded-off by John Denver singing Thank God I’m A Country Boy, a sentiment every one of our Kings of Country would agree with.

Kings of Country Music: Broken Hearts & Bourbon, Channel 5, tonight at 9.15 pm