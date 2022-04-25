Entertainment

Beautiful Blue Eyes with Roy Scheider for June cinema release

April 25, 2022
Ian Westhead
No Comments
The movie has been directed by Joshua Newton.

Beautiful Blue Eyes is an award-winning revenge thriller set in Germany with flashbacks to Nazi-occupied Poland that have shaped the character Roy Scheider plays in his final performance.

It’s the story of Joseph (Scheider), a retired NYPD cop who visits his estranged son Ronnie (Scott Cohen) in Nuremberg and insists that his neighbour is the SS Commander (Helmut Berger), who slaughtered his entire family in a Polish forest in 1941.

In flashbacks, young Joseph (Alexander Newton) escapes the Nazis and joins Resistance fighters in the Polish forests. He has an ill-fated romance with a beautiful young girl played by Berlin Film Festival Award-Winner Sarah Bolger, known for The Tudors, The Spiderwick Chronicles and Once Upon a Time.

As older Joseph enlists the help of his son Ronnie to kidnap and murder Schrager, we’re confronted by moral issues of justice versus vengeance, the meaning of the title “Beautiful Blue Eyes”, and a gripping and unforgettable twist-laden climax.

Beautiful Blue Eyes, in cinemas 10th June.

Share Button

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Posts

Entertainment

Jaws, Finding Nemo, Grease and Brief Encounter return to Showcase Cinema screens

April 25, 2022
Ian Westhead
Entertainment

The complex workings of the mind come to the fore in movie ‘Your Mum and Dad’

April 24, 2022
Ian Westhead
Entertainment

Los Angeles to host Women Who Rock gig

April 23, 2022
Ian Westhead
Entertainment

George Ezra announces full UK arena tour

April 22, 2022
Ian Westhead