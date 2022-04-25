Beautiful Blue Eyes with Roy Scheider for June cinema release

The movie has been directed by Joshua Newton.

Beautiful Blue Eyes is an award-winning revenge thriller set in Germany with flashbacks to Nazi-occupied Poland that have shaped the character Roy Scheider plays in his final performance.

It’s the story of Joseph (Scheider), a retired NYPD cop who visits his estranged son Ronnie (Scott Cohen) in Nuremberg and insists that his neighbour is the SS Commander (Helmut Berger), who slaughtered his entire family in a Polish forest in 1941.

In flashbacks, young Joseph (Alexander Newton) escapes the Nazis and joins Resistance fighters in the Polish forests. He has an ill-fated romance with a beautiful young girl played by Berlin Film Festival Award-Winner Sarah Bolger, known for The Tudors, The Spiderwick Chronicles and Once Upon a Time.

As older Joseph enlists the help of his son Ronnie to kidnap and murder Schrager, we’re confronted by moral issues of justice versus vengeance, the meaning of the title “Beautiful Blue Eyes”, and a gripping and unforgettable twist-laden climax.

Beautiful Blue Eyes, in cinemas 10th June.