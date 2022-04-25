Jaws, Finding Nemo, Grease and Brief Encounter return to Showcase Cinema screens

Four much-loved movies are returning to the big screen at Showcase Cinema and Showcase Cinema de Lux venues across the country this month for a limited time only.

As part of the cinema’s Flashback series, the nation can relive their favourite movie moments in a series of special screenings.

First up is iconic thriller Jaws, screening on 8th and 9th May. When a man-eating great white shark attacks a summer resort town, police chief Martin Brody (Roy Scheider) teams up with a marine biologist (Richard Dreyfuss) and a professional shark hunter (Robert Shaw) to take down the terrifying beast. They’re going to need a bigger boat!

The following week sees Pixar classic Finding Nemo return to the big screen on 14th and 15th May. The aquatic adventure tells the story of an overprotective clownfish Marlin (Albert Brooks) who joins forces with the loveable Dory (Ellen DeGeneres) to journey across the ocean in search of his missing son, Nemo.

Kicking off the summer season is sing-along romantic-comedy Grease. Dashing high school student Danny Zuko (John Travolta) falls for Australian transfer student Sandy Olsson (Olivia Newton-John) in a summer romance, but when they find themselves attending the same school, they must navigate the drama amongst the Pink Ladies and The T-Birds. Grease will screen on May 22nd and 23rd.

On May 29th, Showcase will be screening the British romantic drama Brief Encounter. Starring Celia Johnson and Trevor Howard, the film follows the passionate affair that ignites between two married strangers shortly before WWII.

Mark Barlow, UK General Manager for Showcase Cinemas:

“Our Flashback screenings have proved to be a huge hit in all our cinemas, so we’re bringing even more classics back to the big screen this month. Whether you’re in the mood for a feel-good musical or a nail-biting thriller, timeless movies like Grease and Jaws were meant to be enjoyed at the cinema. Screening throughout May, Flashback is a perfect way to see those stone cold classics on the big screen, perhaps for the first time. These screenings are not to be missed!”

Jaws, Finding Nemo, Grease and Brief Encounter will be screened as part of the Flashback Film series at the following Showcase Cinema and Showcase Cinema de Lux locations:

Showcase Cinema de Lux Bristol

Showcase Cinema de Lux Glasgow

Showcase Cinema de Lux Leeds

Showcase Cinema de Lux Leicester

Showcase Cinema de Lux Liverpool

Showcase Cinema de Lux Nottingham

Showcase Cinema de Lux Paisley

Showcase Cinema de Lux Peterborough

Showcase Cinema de Lux Reading

Showcase Cinema de Lux Teesside

Showcase Bristol Avonmeads

Showcase Cardiff Nantgarw

Showcase Dudley

Tickets for the Flashback Films series can be booked at the cinema box office or online Showcase Jaws, Showcase Finding Nemo, Showcase Grease and Showcase Brief Encounter.