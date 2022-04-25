Westfield UK teams up with Amber Gill and TikTok to host live shopping event ‘Summer Styled’

The event takes place later this week.

See the latest trends – and get your hands on exciting deals – LIVE on TikTok Shop in the UK, as Westfield London and Westfield Stratford City team up with Amber Gill to host ‘Summer Styled’ shopping event on 29th April, 4pm – 6pm.

Amber Gill:

“I’ve always been passionate about fashion, have always shopped at Westfield when in London and am an avid user of TikTok, so I’m really excited to be partnering with Westfield and TikTok, alongside brands I love for the ‘Summer Styled’ Live event. I can’t wait to host the event with Saskia and be able to talk about the pieces people can buy and why I think they’re must-haves for the season!”

Westfield UK is teaming up with TikTok to host a live shopping event – ‘Summer Styled’ – offering shoppers the chance to purchase the latest men’s and women’s collections, along with special discounts from brands including Charlotte Tilbury and JD Sports.

Hosted by popular reality star and content creator, Amber Gill, the two-hour LIVE Shopping event will take place on 29th April between 4pm and 6pm on the newly launched Westfield TikTok account (@westfield). Amber will host the one-off event alongside TikTok Shop presenter, Saskia Marriott (@saskiamarriottpresents), via an interactive feature which allows audiences to buy items they love directly through the UK TikTok Shop during the fashion event. Exciting discounts will also be on offer as well as opportunities to win multiple £100 Westfield gift cards throughout the LIVE to spend at Westfield London and Westfield Stratford City.

The first physical retail destination to launch a LIVE Shopping event on TikTok Shop in the UK, Westfield London and Stratford City is launching the exclusive event to help and inspire audiences to update their wardrobes for the new season ahead.

Amber Gill: