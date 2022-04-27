Liza Minnelli and Cabaret return to the big screen

Liza’s back on the big screen…

To celebrate the 50th Anniversary of the Oscar®-winning classic 1972 movie Cabaret – starring Liza Minnelli, Michael York and Joel Grey – Park Circus are thrilled to be bringing the film back into cinemas across the UK and Ireland from 6th May.

Cabaret won 8 Academy Awards® – including Best Actress for Liza Minnelli, Best Actor in a Supporting Role for Joel Grey, Best Director for Bob Fosse and Best Cinematography for Geoffrey Unsworth.

The motion picture brings 1931 Berlin to life inside and outside the Kit Kat Klub. There, starry-eyed American Sally Bowles (Liza Minelli) and an impish emcee (Joel Grey) sound the call for decadent fun, while in the street the Nazi party is beginning to grow into a brutal political force.

Into this heady world arrives British language teacher Brian Roberts (Michael York) who falls for Sally’s charm and soon, the two of them find themselves embroiled in the turmoil and decadence of the era.

Park Circus represents Cabaret on behalf of Walt Disney Studios for international theatrical licensing.

