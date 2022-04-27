Tinwood Estate offer a summer of fine English sparkling wines

Summer in West Sussex: Head to Tinwood Estate to sample their new 2019 vintage of fine English sparkling wines.

With spring well and truly underway, Tinwood Estate’s vines are waking up for a new season, whilst they also move on to the next vintage: 2019.

Of his latest vintage of fine English sparkling wines – a Blanc de Blancs, a Brut and a Rose – owner Art Tukker says, “A cooler vintage in 2019 led to a longer growing season where the grapes hung on the vines to get that extra flavour. After 24 months of aging on its yeast, our newest vintage of wines are crisp and clean with beautiful fruitful characters.”

The new 2019 wines are available to be tasted on Tinwood’s picturesque and informative vineyard tours at their beautiful tasting room near Chichester, West Sussex. Boasting a vast outdoor south facing terrace overlooking the vines, Tinwood Estate is located just over an hour from London, next door to the world-renowned Goodwood Estate – making it ideal for a day trip.

Meet the winemakers themselves and gain an insight into how they grow the vines and produce the wines. The tour takes 1.5 hours and you will be shown around the vines and estate, followed by a tasting of three crisp glasses of Tinwoods finest, with optional cheese platter. After the tasting, why not stay and indulge in an extra glass or a chilled bottle and relax amongst the vines!

Tinwood’s three wines include:

Tinwood Blancs de Blancs

Tinwood Blanc de Blancs, is a delicate pale gold wine with silvery highlights and persistent bubbles giving an exceptional mousse. The bouquet is subtle with a suggestion of honey and brioche, which will become more noticeable with aging. The palate has a firm attack which makes this wine truly refreshing, with citrus and white tropical fruits in abundance. This wine has a beautifully balanced finish that lingers and can be enjoyed and savoured on its own, or makes for a great pairing with light canapés and shellfish.

Tinwood Brut

Tinwood Brut, is a delicate pale gold in colour with a lovely mousse and a fine stream of bubbles. Enjoy aromas of citrus melon fruits with hints of toast and honey. Fresh fruit flavours continue on the palate with depth and refinement added by the Pinots, while chardonnay dominance brings finesse, along with crisp fruit freshness and toasty notes.

Tinwood Brut Rosé

Tinwood Rosé, Tinwoods last English sparkling wine, is a gorgeous salmon colour with an abundance of bubbles and a beautifully creamy mousse. Chardonnay dominance brings freshness and finesse, whilst the pinots simply hint at the classic red fruits for which England is so acclaimed. A raspberry and red currant nose with hints of strawberries and cream carry through to a delightfully fruit driven palate. Tinwood recommends serving as a refreshing aperitif or accompany it with smoked salmon dishes or fresh English strawberries.

Online shop, bookings and further information: www.tinwoodestate.com

Daily vineyard tours and wine tasting start from £21 pp, and run daily at 3pm, and on Saturdays at both 12pm and 3pm. Sparkling Afternoon tea is £49pp, including tour, tasting (3 glasses) and food.