Showcase Cinemas reveal the UK’s favourite period drama movie

The findings have been revealed ahead of the latest big-screen adaption of ITV drama Downton Abbey.

James Cameron’s Titanic, starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet, has been named the UK’s favourite period drama movie of all time, according to new national research published today.

The 1997 blockbuster was chosen by a quarter of Brits (25%), ahead of Russell Crowe’s Roman epic, Gladiator, and Oscar-winning British film, The King’s Speech (both 18%), which rounded off the top three, according to the research by Showcase Cinemas.

The much-loved 2019 film adaptation of Downton Abbey was named the number one movie Brits wish they could be a part of (15%), taking top spot from Gladiator (11%) and Pride and Prejudice (10%).

Downton Abbey completed a clean sweep in three categories, after also being named the period drama film with the best costume design, and the movie with the best house – in honour of the Crawley family’s magnificent stately home in Yorkshire.

Mark Barlow, UK General Manager for Showcase Cinemas:

“The big screen has provided us with so many incredible dramas over the years, but Titanic was an instant hit on its release 25 years ago, becoming the highest grossing film of all time surpassed by Avatar in 2009. For that reason, it’s definitely a worthy winner of best period drama. Elsewhere, the magic of Downton Abbey has certainly translated to cinema, with the iconic period drama being named winner in three separate categories. “Therefore, we expect the next instalment, Downton Abbey: A New Era, to prove just as popular – and we can’t wait to see excited cinemagoers fill our screens when it releases on Friday.”

Showcase Cinemas has released its research findings today, in celebration of the sequel, Downton Abbey: A New Era, which hits the big screen on Friday. The cinema chain has also honoured the release by creating its very own afternoon tea with a twist, complete with nachos, mini hot dogs, popcorn and pick and mix.

Elsewhere, the UK chose the Swinging Sixties (17%) as the film era they’d most like to live in, while classic movies like The Great Gatsby and Back to the Future helped the Roaring Twenties (16%) and the 1980s (14%) complete the top three.

When it came to TV shows turned into movies, sci-fi epic Star Trek took the top spot with almost one-fifth of the selections (19%). Meanwhile, Tom Cruise’s Mission: Impossible came a narrow second (18%), with Downton Abbey in third (17%).

1969 classic The Italian Job only just beat Harry Potter to be named the UK’s favourite British film of all time, with both attracting more than one in five selections (21%). However, the Wizarding World franchise handily took the spoils when it came to the nation’s favourite Maggie Smith film, with almost a quarter of people choosing Harry Potter. Downton Abbey appears once again, close behind with 19% of the 2000 Showcase Cinema-goers polled.

There were significant generational divides when it came to the nation’s favourite period dramas, with the majority of over 55s (50%) choosing The King’s Speech, compared to just one in ten (10%) people aged 18-24. Meanwhile, almost a quarter (23%) of the same age group chose 21 Jump Street as their number one TV show to be turned into a movie, compared to a fraction (1%) of those aged 55-64.

More than half of Brits (53%) aged over 55 chose Downton Abbey as their favourite TV show to be turned into a film, while just one in ten (10%) people aged 25-34 and 35-44 went for the same movie.

Tickets for Downton Abbey: A New Era can be booked online now: https://www.showcasecinemas.co.uk/film-info/downton-abbey-a-new-era