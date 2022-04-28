Alter Bridge for European tour with Halestorm and Mammoth WVH

Rock titans Alter Bridge are to hit the road for an extensive European tour this winter.

The ‘Pawns & Kings’ tour will hit 25 cities over 18 countries, kicking off on November 1st in Hamburg, Germany and wrapping up on December 12th in London, England.

Bursting with riffs, Alter Bridge are currently hard at work recording their seventh studio album, the follow-up to the highly acclaimed, 2019-released ‘Walk The Sky’, which brought the group the #1 spot on over a dozen charts around the globe. The band have been sharing behind the scenes photos from the studio on their social media to whet fan’s appetites! With the as-yet-untitled album expected to be released later in 2022, those snapping up tickets for these dates will be the first in the world to hear the new songs live.

Joining them as special guests are Grammy-winning rockers HALESTORM. The esteemed Pennsylvanian powerhouse will release their blistering new album ‘Back From The Dead’ on May 6th, which includes their latest single, ‘The Steeple’. Renowned as a spell-binding live music force, Halestorm’s set is sure to be an unmissable treat.

Getting the party started each night are none other than MAMMOTH WVH, visiting some countries for the first time in support of their much-lauded, self-titled debut record. Scooping a ‘Best Rock Song’ Grammy nomination this year for single ‘Distance’ and currently polishing those chops on the road with Guns N Roses, make sure you get in early to catch their set!

Alter Bridge’s inimitable Myles Kennedy states, “Alter Bridge is returning to the EU/UK this winter with our friends from Halestorm and Mammoth. It’s going to be a delicious sonic smorgasbord of Earth-shaking Rock & Roll that goes to 11. Don’t miss it!”

Halestorm dynamo Lzzy Hale:

“To all our European Freaks, we’ve missed you, and are so happy to announce that we are finally crossing the ocean to come and see you all again! This time around we are sharing the stage with all our friends in the legendary Alter Bridge and the one, the only Mammoth WVH! You do not want to miss this show! I can’t wait to experience the passion of you, the Euro Rock fans!!! See you front and centre!”

Tickets are now on sale.

Tue 1st Nov – GERMANY – HAMBURG Sporthalle

Wed 2nd Nov – DENMARK – COPENHAGEN Falconer

Fri 4th Nov – SWEDEN – GOTHENBURG Partille Arena

Sat 5th Nov – NORWAY – OSLO Sentrum Scene

Mon 7th Nov – POLAND – KATOWICE MCK

Wed 9th Nov – LUXEMBOURG – LUXEMBOURG Rockhal

Fri 11th Nov – GERMANY – BERLIN Columbiahalle

Sat 12th Nov – CZECH REPUBLIC – PRAGUE O2 Universum

Mon 14th Nov – HUNGARY – BUDAPEST Arena

Wed 16th Nov – FRANCE – PARIS Palais Des Sports

Fri 18th Nov – SPAIN – MADRID Vistalegre

Sun 20th Nov – SPAIN – BARCELONA Razzmataz1

Tue 22nd Nov – GERMANY – MUNICH Zenith

Wed 23rd Nov – SWITZERLAND – ZURICH Samsung Hall

Fri 25th Nov – ITALY – MILAN Mediolanum Forum

Sat 26th Nov – CROATIA – ZAGREB Dom Sportova

Mon 28th Nov – AUSTRIA – VIENNA Wiener Stadthalle

Wed 30th Nov – GERMANY – COLOGNE Palladium

Thu 1st Dec – NETHERLANDS – AMSTERDAM Ziggo Dome

Mon 5th Dec – ENGLAND – NOTTINGHAM Motorpoint Arena

Tue 6th Dec – SCOTLAND – GLASGOW OVO Hydro

Thu 8th Dec – IRELAND – DUBLIN 3 Arena

Fri 9th Dec – ENGLAND – MANCHESTER AO Arena

Sun 11th Dec – ENGLAND – BIRMINGHAM Resorts World Arena

Mon 12th Dec – ENGLAND – LONDON The O2