Caroline Flack celebrated with ‘Flackstock Festival’

Family and friends of TV presenter Caroline Flack this week revealed details for Flackstock…

The gig is an intimate ‘day festival’ to celebrate Caroline’s life with comedy, dance and musical acts this summer.

With a committee including Caroline’s mother Christine and sister Jody, her friends Natalie Pinkham, Dawn O’Porter, Anna Blue, Sarah Tyekiff, Keith Lemon and Jill Francis the team have announced the first acts set to appear.

Masked Singer winner Natalie Imbruglia, pop sensation Louise Redknapp and Fleur East are the first acts to be announced for the event – sponsored by McDonald’s – that will take place in the grounds of Englefield, the Elizabethan House and estate near Pangbourne in Berkshire.

Celebrity appearances on the day will come via Dermot O’Leary, Kirsty Gallacher, Paddy McGuinness, Joel Dommett, Noel Fielding, June Sarpong and BBC Strictly Dancer’s Janette and Aljaz. Money raised from Flackstock will be split equally between the charities Choose Love, Mind, Samaritans and Charlie Waller Trust – four worthy outlets that held a special place in Caroline’s heart.

The event will take place at Englefield Estate following on from the summer concerts as part of Heritage Live on the site, presented by Giles Cooper Entertainment, who have provided their entire infrastructure and team for free to support Flackstock.

Caroline’s mother Christine says of Flactstock: