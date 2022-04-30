Barcelona Surf Destination for Ítalo Ferreira on Rakuten

Let’s hit the waves…

Rakuten TV, in association with the Surf Channel, have added the documentary, Barcelona Surf Destination, which is now available on the platform.

For the first time in history, surfing is an Olympic sport and following the Tokyo 2021 Olympic Games, it has its first champion, Ítalo Ferreira. The Brazilian Olympic surfing champion visits the city of Barcelona with his friend Álex Vilalta, a local surfer, to discover the best local surfing spots.

Alongside Álex and fellow professional surfer Lucía Martiño, they explore areas such as Castelldefels and El Masnou, as well as everything the city and its surroundings has to offer. Along their journey, we meet actress and model (and surf lover) Amaia Salamanca and the Valencian surfer and journalist Mireia Martínez.

Discover the surfing tradition of the Mediterranean and explore the most iconic spots of the Catalan coast. In Barcelona Surf Destination, viewers will experience a get together between friends who share an unforgettable experience, enjoying the passion that unites them: surfing.

Barcelona Surf Destination, produced by the Surf Channel and Rakuten TV, is directed by Salva Ruiz.

It can be seen on Rakuten TV, across 42 countries in Europe in more than 110 million homes and on Surf Channel TV, present in 2,500,000 homes for more than 8 million viewers. It ca also be found on RENFE (Spain’s leading rail transport company) on long-distance lines such as AVE and ALSA (Spain’s leading bus company) on streaming services; Globosat, in Latin America in Portuguese and Olympusat, for the USA and Latin America in Spanish.

Barcelona Surf Destination is available exclusively on Rakuten TV.