Simon Mayor & Hilary James to entertain across May

A riot of music and humour…

Virtuoso mandolin, sensational songs, hot swing fiddle and huge lashings of fun from Britain’s leading ‘hot-fingered mandolin virtuoso’ Simon Mayor, and silver-voiced songstress Hilary James.

It’s probably the diversity of their repertoire that surprises people most: from folk songs to Berlioz, blues, classical mandolin show-stoppers, swing fiddle, and maybe a couple of their own infamous comic songs. Oh, and Hilary might even manage a step dance if the wind’s in the right direction!

Just recently their shows have enjoyed some added literary spice with a pre-concert film and poetic excursions from their new book Of Death And A Banana Skin.

Pepper it all with Simon’s unique brand of off-beat humour and Hilary’s honey-dripping voice for a massively entertaining evening not to be missed. Serious stuff – but don’t take it too seriously!

May 2022

Simon Mayor & Hilary James – Tears of Laughter

Fri 6th May 2022 The Mersea Centre, 38A High St, West Mersea, Colchester CO5 8QA. Tel: 01206 382435 Tickets £15.00 Doors: 7pm Start: 7:30pm

Sun 8th May 2022 All Saints Church, Church Street, Wroxton, Banbury OX15 6QE. Tickets Tel: 01295 738147 NB. MATINEE CONCERT 3.30 – 4.30 pm

Fri 20th May 2022 Owen Street Community Arts Centre, Atherstone, Warwickshire CV9 1DG. Tel: 01827 713634 Tickets £11.00 – Doors 7:00

Sat 21st May 2022 The Ale House, Mill Lane Colwall, Malvern, Herefordshire WR13 6HJ. Tickets £17.50 — Doors 7:30pm

Sun 22 May Holy Trinity Church New Rd, Bengeo, Hertford SG14 3JJ/ Tickets £15 — Doors 3:00pm

Sun 22 May Holy Trinity Church New Rd, Bengeo, Hertford SG14 3JJ/ Tickets £15 — Doors 3:00pm