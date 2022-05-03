Harry Styles invites you to share a night in London

Harry Styles today announced his special one night only gig at London’s O2 Academy Brixton on May 24th.

This exclusive one off show comes in the wake of his global hit single ‘As It Was’ that has topped the charts in 13 countries around the world.

‘As It Was’ has also been No.1 in the UK for four straight weeks. The single is taken from his new album Harry’s House out on May 20th. The announcement also comes on the back of his first-ever headline performance at the Coachella festival last week where he played to an estimated 100,000 people. Harry is also about to embark upon his biggest UK tour to date which will include two Wembley Stadium shows.

Harry Styles has established himself as one of the biggest and most influential artists in music. His self-titled debut solo album became one of the world’s top-ten best selling albums of the year and had the biggest first week of sales by a male artist in history.

His second album, Fine Line, topped the Billboard 200 when it was released, making it Harry’s second US Number One album and made chart history providing the biggest sales week for a solo UK male artist since Nielsen Music began electronically trading sales data in 1991. Since launching his solo career, he has gained prestigious accolades including, two BRIT awards, a Grammy award, an Ivor Novello Award an American Music Award and many others across the world, in addition to being the first man to appear solo on the cover of Vogue Magazine.

Harry is equally renowned as an incredible live performer. His Love On Tour shows was postponed due to the pandemic and finally started in September 2021 in Las Vegas. Harry performed over 40 shows throughout the US at the end of last year winning praise from fans and critics alike. His shows are packed with his global hit singles including Sign of the Times, Lights Up, Adore You, Watermelon Sugar and Kiwi.

The special show at London’s O2 Academy Brixton on May 24th, is in support of his highly anticipated new album Harry’s House available May 20th. Tickets go on general on sale on Wednesday, May 11th at 10am local time at hstyles.co.uk/tour.