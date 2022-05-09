Sheffield DocFest reveals first programme contribution from Guest Curator, Asif Kapadia

Asif Kapadia’s selection of films will form part of his contribution to this year’s festival, and he will take part in an In Conversation event with long-time collaborator Chris King.

Asif Kapadia:

“This selection is personal to me, as someone who grew up in Hackney in the 1970s and 1980s. I didn’t come from an art or film background. It was quite profound to know that it was possible for someone to make films like these.”

Reflecting on his own past successes, Kapadia will participate in a conversation with frequent collaborator, editor Chris King. ‘Cutting the ‘Fame’ Trilogy’ will be the first occasion in which Kapadia and King come together to discuss their decision-making about what scenes and sequences they chose to leave out of AMY, SENNA and DIEGO MARADONA. During the exclusive session, they will open up the archives and revisit unused material in a frank and insightful discussion hosted by Jason Wood, BFI’s Executive Director of Public Programmes and Audiences.

Kapadia will also personally select some highlights from Sheffield DocFest’s programme of new documentaries, and is working with the team on additional talks and initiatives that will be revealed in the lead-up to the Festival.

Sheffield DocFest (23-28 June), now in its 29th year, is the UK’s leading documentary festival and one of the world’s most influential markets for documentary projects. It champions and presents the breadth of documentary form – film, television, immersive and art – in the vibrant city of Sheffield each June. The Festival returns as a fully in-person event for the first time since Kapadia opened the Festival with DIEGO MARADONA in 2019.

Sheffield DocFest runs from Thursday 23rd to Tuesday 28th June and the full programme will be announced Tuesday 31st May. The Festival Pass is available from £168 and provides access to the full festival programme of films, exhibitions, talks, panels, industry sessions and live pitches, networking events and parties.

Be the envy of documentary fans everywhere and become a DocLover at this year’s Sheffield DocFest. From only £30, you can see the best of the fest, for less.