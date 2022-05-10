It’s all about the Lies for Pale Waves

Pale Waves this week returned with the new single ‘Lies’.

Lies is the first track to be taken from the groups third album Unwanted, set for release on Friday 12th August via Dirty Hit.

Recorded in Los Angeles with producer Zakk Cervini, whose credits read like a who’s who of alt royalty – from Blink-182 and Modern Baseball, to Halsey and Machine Gun Kelly – ‘Lies’ pairs the crunchy guitars and rhythmic drive of 2000s pop punk with the rage of a 90s rock band.

Frontwoman Heather Baron-Gracie:

“‘Lies’ is about someone who built up my trust and destroyed it like a wrecking ball. It caused some real trust issues, but fortunately for me that person is no longer in my life. Once you do me wrong you’re gone!”

Pale Waves have been on a personal and artistic journey since the release of their debut album My Mind Makes Noises in 2018.These experiences have begun to inform their songs in recent years and are what jump to the fore on Unwanted.

Heather Baron-Gracie:

“It was really the only thing this album could be called. It’s bold and unapologetic, and that’s what the Pale Waves community is about. We don’t need to fit a perfect mould, we don’t need to apologise for being ourselves, and we won’t change for anyone. That acceptance is what connects us.”

Unwanted is a record that reaches out into the passionate community of misfits and LGBTQI fans around the band, tapping into darker emotions than ever before while also striking a fresh tone of defiance.

The band have also announced a UK headline tour for November 2022, culminating with a show at London’s O2 Academy Brixton on Wednesday 30th November. The tour follows a packed summer of UK festival appearances, including Neighbourhood Weekender, Community Festival, Y-Not, Kendal Calling, Boardmasters and Reading & Leeds. Tickets will be available via fan pre-sale at 10am on 18th May, and on general sale from 10am on 20th May.