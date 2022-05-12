TOCA Social to be a partner for 2022 Soccer Aid

The world’s biggest charity football match, Soccer Aid for UNICEF, has announced that TOCA Social – the game-changing interactive football and entertainment venue – will be a partner for the 2022 game.

Customers of TOCA Social can now donate at their popular site in Greenwich, where some of Soccer Aid for UNICEF’s biggest stars have attempted to top the celebrity leader board, including Chunkz, Aitch, Fara Williams, Chelcee Grimes, Eni Eluko and Jack Whitehall.

The fundraising campaign will continue to be available for supporters after the match, which takes place on Sunday 12 June at the London Stadium, broadcast live on ITV and STV.

TOCA Social President, Alex Harman:

“This is a perfect partnership for TOCA Social because like Soccer Aid for UNICEF, we mix football with fun, friends and family. We’re encouraging our customers to help support Soccer Aid for UNICEF this summer, by giving what they can at our fantastic venue in Greenwich, where our interactive, technology-enabled games have been created so that they are accessible for all, no matter their footballing skills.”

Soccer Aid for UNICEF 2022 debutants include; Liam Payne, Mark Noble, Alex Brooker, Steven Bartlett, Petr Cech, Emma Hayes, Elz, Eni Eluko, Carli Lloyd, Noah Beck and Munya Chawawa. They will be accompanied by returning stars, such as; Usain Bolt, Martin Compston, Lee Mack, Damian Lewis, Aitch and Chunkz. Also back is longstanding host and UNICEF UK Ambassador Dermot O’Leary, who will be joined once again by touchline reporter, Alex Scott and Maya Jama, who is back in the pundit seat.

The line-up is further strengthened by a number of football stars including: Andriy Shevchenko, Gary Neville, Teddy Sheringham, Jamie Carragher, David James, Fara Williams, Patrice Evra, Cafu and Joe Cole. Harry Redknapp returns, but this time as manager of the England team, whilst legendary manager, Arsene Wenger takes over for the Soccer Aid World XI FC side.

Rapper and Soccer Aid for UNICEF England player, Aitch:

“No Soccer Aid for UNICEF celebrity is beating my high score at TOCA social, I was on fire that day. I’ve now got to take this form onto the pitch and bag a few goals at the London Stadium, on Sunday 12 June. TOCA is a brilliant venue, me and my mates have had a lot of fun down there – I love that they’re helping support such an amazing cause.”

Since 2006 – when UNICEF UK ambassador, Robbie Williams co-founded the concept – Soccer Aid for UNICEF has raised over £60m to help give children all over the world a happy, healthy childhood full of play. Soccer Aid for UNICEF 2021, at the Etihad Stadium, raised a record-breaking £13m.

This year, there has never been a more challenging time for children. Right now, kids are facing war, disasters, and other crises in countries around the world. And it is children that are often hardest hit – like the 7.5 million currently affected by the war in Ukraine. These children risk losing their homes, their families, and their schools. They lose the ability to just be kids.

Soccer Aid for UNICEF is working hard to give children around the world the care-free, play-filled childhoods they are entitled to. The money raised from this year’s game could help UNICEF provide vaccines, fight malnutrition, and provide safe spaces to protect them in times of crisis.

Kenneth Shepherd, Founder of Soccer Aid for UNICEF:

“We’re delighted to welcome TOCA Social to the Soccer Aid for UNICEF family and thank them for their support. We look forward to working with TOCA Social in the build up to the big game on Sunday 12 June, at the London Stadium.”

Book to play at TOCA social here: https://toca.social/ – and to buy tickets for Soccer Aid for UNICEF 2022, please visit www.socceraid.org.uk/tickets, where a family of four can attend for just £60.