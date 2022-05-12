Plymouth set to be party central on Platinum Jubilee weekend…

Plymouth is gearing up to become the party capital of the South West when the country celebrates The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee this summer. Fittingly for Britain’s Ocean City, home to the UK’s first National Marine Park, one of the first to dive into the festivities is the Mermaid Challenge, a mesmerising Guinness World Record attempt to stage the largest gathering of mermaids and mermen.

Collectively known as a mission or school of mermaids, the fabled marine creatures will lounge on dry land at the art deco Tinside Lido on the morning of June 2 in a bid to break the current record of 300 merfolk.

Later that day the 1 Big Summer music event kicks off, bringing a holiday vibe to Plymouth Hoe park with performers including The Ibiza Orchestra and Basement Jaxx. They are followed on Friday, June 3 by acts including Years & Years and on Saturday, June 4 by The Libertines and Supergrass.

Plymouth’s spectacular range of events truly has something for everyone and the partying continues all weekend, all over the city. In the UK, there’s a long tradition of celebrating significant Royal occasions with the lighting of a beacon. Plymouth’s Platinum Jubilee Beacon will be located on the walls of the historic Royal Citadel on the Hoe and will be lit at 9.45pm on Thursday 2 June, where it will remain burning for the entire weekend.

And the bunting will be going up for street parties all across the city, Britain’s traditional way to mark national events.

Amanda Lumley, Chief Executive of Destination Plymouth, which promotes the area:

“It’s such a fabulous opportunity for a party and Plymouth couldn’t resist pushing the boat out to mark this truly historic achievement in a really spectacular and uplifting way. The huge range of diverse activities on offer make Plymouth the go-to destination for festivities in the South West. We’re looking forward to welcoming a bumper jubilee crowd and we can’t wait to get the party started.”

Highlights across the weekend include, a sunset cruise with Plymouth Boat Trips sailing 14 miles through the stunning Tamar Valley to the Cornish village of Calstock. Watch the sun set, enjoy a sundowner and spend an hour onshore in the quaint surroundings of the village and the beautiful riverside Tamar Inn. A range of other boat trips are also available over the weekend.

Jubilee Afternoon Tea at Boringdon Hall Hotel, a regal occasion with divine cakes and traditional sandwiches and scones, all designed to honour Her Majesty’s 70th anniversary in the most delicious way.

The South West Paddle Fest, a weekend of paddlesports and adventure for all the family runs from June 3-5 at Mount Edgecumbe Country Park and includes ‘have-a-go’ sessions. Their camping field with luxury hot showers is just two minutes from the beach.

Plunge in Plymouth, a Seahorse Dive Club weekend, June 3-5, of hard boat diving with Venture Charters. The local waters provide some of the best UK diving locations with many wrecks to choose from and some stunning reefs.

World class DJ and Ibiza legend Jonathan Ulysses making his first appearance in Plymouth at the waterfront Terrace Café and Bar on the afternoon and evening of Saturday June 4.