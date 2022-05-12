Edinburgh Fringe 2022 reveal star name performers

Including Debra Stephenson, Jon Culshaw, Omid Djalili, Basil Brush, Lucy Porter, Mark Watson and Clive Anderson.

Everyone’s favourite fox, Basil Brush, will be venturing to the Gilded Balloon with both his new adult and kids show. Legendary presenter Clive Anderson will be staging his podcast My Seven Wonders live to audiences at the Assembly. Jon Culshaw stars in BAFTA and Olivier Award Winning writer Tim Witnall’s new play Les Dawson: Flying High. Television star Debra Stephenson will be returning to the Edinburgh Festival Fringe after a 30 year gap with her all new impression show. Iranian superstar Actor Comedian Omid Djalili will be bringing his show The Good Times Tour to the Stand

Pictured top: Basil Brush on a recent visit to Leicester City FC to meet their mascot, Filbert Fox.

The award-winning comedian Mark Watson, bringing his tour show This Can’t Be It to the Pleasance for the month. Fringe Favourite Lucy Porter will be bringing her new show Wake Up Call to the Pleasance too.

Edinburgh Comedy Award Best Newcomer Nominees Sophie Duker and Sarah Keyworth returns to the fringe with their brand new respective shows as well as Best Show Nominees Elf Lyons and Larry Dean. Other returnees include soon to be Disney +star Luke Rollason comedian, podcaster and author Grace Campbell, comedian broadcaster James Barr and television’s Harriet Kemsley as well as characters Christopher Bliss and Colin Hoult’s Anna Mann. American comedy sensation Chris Gethard will also be returning to the fringe his new show.

We have music from the incredible Camille O’Sullivan, who will be bringing her intimate show Dreaming to the Underbelly, accompanied by Feargus on guitar and without a full band for the first time. We also have Cabaret alternative music superstars Tiger Lillies performing at the Underbelly too. Britiain’s Got Talent Finalist Magical Bones will be making his triumphant return to the festival with his special mix of magic and dancing. And mystical Seayonce will be bringing her terrifyingly comediac cabaret show to the Assembly. As well as Basil we have Arty’s Animagination, bringing to life a fantastic musical theatrical experience for children this fringe.

Our debuting comedians include Australian Award Winning and this year’s Pinder Prize Winner and Best Show Nominee at the Melbourne Comedy Festival Danielle Walker, Leicester Comedy Festival’s Best New Show Winner Ania Magliano, New Zealand’s Best Newcomer Award winner Nic Sampson (who subsequently has been nominated for the coveted Billy T and Fred Awards there). Sudanese / Australian comedian Emo Majok will be bringing his show African Aussie to the Underbelly and Richard Hardisty will be bringing his deeply personal comedy one man show to the Pleasance.

We also have newcomers Eme Essien at the Underbelly, BBC New Comedian Of the Year 2019 nominee Rajiv Karia, Sam Lake and Jake Farrell performing at The Pleasance, British – Lebanese Isabelle Farah at the Assembly and Joseph Parsons at the Just The Tonic and Ali Woods, who has amassed a huge following on social media following the pandemic. Comedy duo Shelf will also be performing for the first time this year.

Our other comedy imports from New Zealand include the return of musical comedy pop stars Two Hearts, the acclaimed ) Billy T award nominated Paul Williams, SNORT (featuring a revolving cast including Rose Matafeo, plus our clients mentioned above).

To book tickets to all shows visit www.edfringe.com