Brett Morgen for Sheffield DocFest

Sheffield DocFest announces Brett Morgen’s Moonage Daydream will open this year’s Festival on 23 June 2022.

Brett Morgen:

“I am overjoyed that MOONAGE DAYDREAM has been invited to be the opening night movie for this year’s Sheffield DocFest. MOONAGE DAYDREAM invites audiences to come together to participate in a shared experience, to share in the wonder of Bowie. “The opportunity to unspool the film at the historic 2000 seat City Hall, where Ziggy performed 50 years ago is in many ways, the fulfilment of that dream. Clare Stewart and the extraordinary team of programmers have expressed such heartfelt support for the film, I’m thrilled we were making this a reality. What a wonderful opportunity to bring Bowie fans and documentary supporters together.”

Written, directed, edited and produced by Morgen (The Kid Stays in the Picture, Cobain: Montage of Heck, Jane) the film presents a genre-defying immersion into the art and sounds of David Bowie.

Sheffield DocFest’s Opening Night will be the ‘people’s premiere’ taking place at City Hall – 50 years since David Bowie first played the historic Sheffield music venue in June 1972. It will be the first public screening of the film following its bow in the Midnight Screenings’ section of the 75th Cannes Film Festival. Universal Pictures Content Group will release the film internationally.

Considered one of the greatest artists of our time, David Bowie has been moving culture for over 50 years. MOONAGE DAYDREAM is the first film to be supported by the David Bowie Estate, which granted Morgen unprecedented access to their collection.

Told through sublime, kaleidoscopic imagery, personal archived footage, unseen performances, and anchored by David Bowie’s own music and words, the show invites audiences to immerse themselves in the unique world that is “Bowie”.

Throughout his career, across generations, Bowie taught us that our differences were our strengths. With MOONAGE DAYDREAM, Bowie provides us with a roadmap of how to survive the 21st century, inviting audiences to celebrate his legacy and enduring influence like never before.

Clare Stewart, Interim CEO, Sheffield DocFest:

“Brett Morgen’s glorious cinematic odyssey is an intoxicating match for Bowie’s artistry, MOONAGE DAYDREAM feels like an extension of Bowie’s imagination – dazzling, slippery and iconic. It’s a documentary that will thrill Bowie fans and film-lovers alike and we are delighted to welcome Brett back to open Sheffield DocFest at the legendary City Hall where Bowie played 50 years ago this June.”

In 2017, the estate presented Morgen with over 5 million assets. Included in the collection were rare and never-before seen drawings, recordings, films, and journals. Morgen spent four years assembling the film and another 18 months designing the soundscape, animations, and color palette.

For the film, the sound team – featuring Bowie’s long-time collaborator, friend and music producer Tony Visconti and Academy Award®-winning sound mixer Paul Massey (Bohemian Rhapsody) – remixed and translated Bowie’s original stems for a theatrical environment.

Sheffield DocFest, now in its 29th year returns as a fully in-person event, is the UK’s leading documentary festival and one of the world’s most influential markets for documentary projects. It champions and presents the breadth of documentary form – film, television, immersive and art – in the vibrant city of Sheffield each June.

Sheffield DocFest runs from Thursday 23rd to Tuesday 28th June and the full programme will be announced on Tuesday 31st May.

Brett Morgen – who returns to Sheffield DocFest in person for the first time since Cobain: Montage of Heck screened at the festival in 2015 – will participate in other public events during the Festival, to be announced. The Festival Pass is available from £168, to access these and the full festival programme of films, exhibitions, talks, panels, industry sessions and live pitches, networking events and parties.

Be the envy of documentary fans everywhere and become a DocLover at this year’s Sheffield DocFest. From only £30, you can see the best of the fest, for less.