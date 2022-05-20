Brodi Snook aims to be a ‘Handful’ at the Soho Theatre

Australian comedy performer Brodi Snook is bringing her critically-acclaimed debut show ‘Handful’ to London’s Soho Theatre.

After a hugely successful critically-acclaimed run at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe in 2019 Australian comic Brodi Snook is finally able to come back to the UK to perform her show Handful at London’s Soho Theatre between the 15th and 18th June 2022.

After being told she was a handful by a 23-year-old liberal arts degree manbun first date from the depths of the dating app wasteland, awfully modern woman and bit of a bitch, Brodi Snook explores the second guessing of oneself into near-oblivion, the incongruities of being the ‘chill girl’, discounting your own experiences, self-shrinkage and the healing powers of off-licence bacon.

When your self-professed untouchability is suddenly severely groped, there’s a struggle to strike back. However, this little Aussie battler is determined to win with her low energy charm and laser-sharp writing. Even if it means being a bloody handful.

Hailing from the small Western Australian town of Busselton, Brodi Snook made her mark on the international stage in the prestigious So You Think You’re Funny competition. Going from strength to strength she has been a two-time RAW Comedy state finalist (WA), and Fosters’ Golden Jesters finalist.

Brodi was also a writer on the sixth and final series of Aussie late-night talk show Live on Bowen. In 2017, Brodi has had successful runs of her solo show, Babe, in both hemispheres, performing at Perth Fringeworld and Brighton Fringe. She also completed a tour of peace-loving Switzerland. Now based in the UK, Brodi has appeared on Talk Radio and BBCR4 Extra and is quickly becoming a favourite on the UK comedy circuit, having already played some of the UK biggest clubs including the 99 Club, Top Secret, The Stand and Glee. She supported Ardal O’Hanlon on his UK tour in 2019.

