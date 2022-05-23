STK Ibiza’s biggest grand opening weekend since 2019

STK Ibiza is back for 2022…

STK Ibiza celebrated an incredible grand opening weekend, attended by a host of local and international partygoers. Known for delectable food and regular VIP and celebrity guests, the 2022 STK Ibiza season features new dining options, pristine tunes and some fan favourites serving up premium plates alongside incredible live shows and entertainment from 7:30pm till late, 7 days a week. STK Ibiza is a unique gem in the global STK crown, offering a full entertainment schedule every day from their in-house artists, and regular slots from world renown artists and acts, such as the eclectic Disco Bandits, a violinist, guitar, saxophone, and singer live every Thursday.

Guests can always expect to enjoy the sleekest of steakhouse dining accompanied by extravagant shows, featuring dancers, a contorsionist, live singers and musicians, magicians and more, to give every evening an interactive twist unrivalled on the island.

‘It was such an incredible opening, and it feels fantastic to have a full season ahead of us again’, says Sebastian Ibarra, General Manager of STK Ibiza. ‘This is the first uninterrupted summer since 2019 and everyone in the STK global team has been working hard for months planning the very best programming possible, in dining and entertainment, alongside our promotional partner brands’.

2022 is not only a milestone for STK, but for Ibiza in general. COVID-19 disrupted Ibiza’s vibrant nightlife industry, which has not been fully open since 2019, meaning this is a very special season for all STK Ibiza teams, partners and promoters. Fully vaccinated travellers coming from the UK are now not required to test or quarantine on arrival when travelling to Spain if they have received a full vaccination course at least 14 days before travelling.

If you are unvaccinated and have recovered from Covid-19 in the last six months you are also permitted, subject to showing a medical certificate or recovery record to prove your Covid-19 status on entry.

‘Eat, Sleep, Sin, Repeat’, Every Monday, Lose yourself to Sin every Monday at the Sin Dinner Party at STK Secret Room.

8PM Till Late.

‘Tucked Up Supper Club’, Every Tuesday from 17th May, Ibiza’s only drag queen dinner party ‘Tucked Up Supper Club’ will have you spilling the tea every Tuesday. Launching on Tuesday 17th May ‘Tucked Up’ will take over the newly launched Botafoch Terrace and STK Secret Room with 2 sittings throughout the evening (8pm-11pm and 11pm – 2am). If you’re looking for an evening full of banter, Lipsyncs, Singing, and Dancing with some of the UK’s top Drag Queen talent, then STK’s secret dining room and terrace is the only place to be.

8PM Till Late.

Every Wednesday from 18th May, A Supper Club Affair: Launching this summer, from Dubai to Ibiza, Entourage X GlamRox present STK’s exclusive new SECRET ROOM and BOTAFOCH TERRACE

Official Opening Party Wednesday 18th May.

8PM Till Late

Every Thursday from 19th May, The White Party’ Ibiza: Champagne Charlie’s presents Ibiza’s most exclusive brunch scene, taking over the STK Secret Room and Botafoch Terrace from 9pm till late. Located on the 2nd floor on Thursday you need to dress to impress and nothing less as you feed your fantasy every week like a true Ibizaholic.

8PM Till Late.

Every Friday from 27th May, Supper Club Experience: NUAGE Lifestyle Experience where music meets fashion, food & dancing.

8PM Till Late.

Every Saturday from 21st May, Supper Club Refined: Candypants presents, ‘Supper Club Refined’ at STK Secret Room, every Saturday from 21st May. After a huge success with their Dubai based brunch concept ‘Brunch Refined’ at the W Dubai – The Palm Hotel, Candypants are bringing the party BACK to STK Ibiza. ‘Supper Club Refined’ will be held exclusively at STK’s Botafoch Terrace and Secret Room, every Saturday from May 21st 2022. Their supper club packages include a selection of the most mouth-watering sharing dishes and select free flow drinks, all over 2 sittings throughout the evening (8pm-11pm and 11pm – 2am).

Every Sunday from 22nd May, WAAP Tour Ibiza: Brought to you by Dj Nickie Cartel, WAAP Tour Ibiza will be bringing the sound of Africa, featuring the best of Afobeat Afrohouse and Amapiano music fusion at STK Secret room and Terrace to a beautiful and discerning crowd.

From 8PM Till Late.

Private Dining and Events

STK Ibiza offers the perfect space for your event with world-class service and team to serve to your needs. For something special, we offer a gorgeous a private dining room which can be customized to your heart’s desire. Book your event HERE