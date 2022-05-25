BBC to go behind the scenes of Blackpool Dance Festival

The BBC is to go behind-the-scenes of the Blackpool Dance Festival.

The BBC have commissioned Blackpool’s Ballroom Battle.

“I am so excited to bring Blackpool’s Ballroom Battle to BBC audiences, Little Dooley have done a fantastic job in getting access to the Blackpool Dance Festival which has long been a hidden and mysterious world to those not in the dancing community. In the programme we will get to witness some absolutely thrilling ballroom dancing, and go behind the scenes to see the stamina, hard work and dedication that it takes in order for these spectacular dancers to get to the top.” – Kate Phillips, BBC’s Director of Unscripted

This year, thousands of dancers from over 40 countries will descend – in sequined glory – on the seaside town for the legendary Blackpool Dance Festival with the Beeb bringing viewers all of ‘the real-life tears, tribulations and triumphs, the glitz and the glamour’ from the event.

For almost 100 years, dancers have followed their dreams to Blackpool and placed their hopes and ambitions in winning the coveted title of the British Open Champion. Now, for the first time ever, viewers will be able to see first-hand what it takes to become the very best as larger-than-life personalities, influential players, trainers and coaches of ballroom share their inside knowledge.

Blackpool’s Ballroom Battle will be produced by Stacey Dooley’s indie Little Dooley. Dooley is passionate about dance herself after winning the 2018 series of Strictly Come Dancing with her partner Kevin Clifton.

“The minute I was introduced to the extraordinary world of ballroom, and Latin I was hooked! The culture, the passion, the dedication, the anecdotes, the sequins…! We are hoping to deliver an insightful, thrilling look into an iconic scene that has until now, felt relatively undiscovered. And I really can’t wait!” – Stacey Dooley, Executive Producer for Little Dooley

An airdate is yet to be set for the show with the Beeb only noting that it will air ‘later in 2022’.

Earlier this year, it was reported that Blackpool had recovered following a sizeable decline in visitor numbers throughout the pandemic. BBC News noted that the Northern Town was even attracting higher numbers than before the virus struck with 12 million people visiting in 2021, up from 9 million in 2019.