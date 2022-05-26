Duncan Wood departs Calendar News

The presenter joined the Yorkshire news show from GMTV nearly twenty years ago.

Duncan Wood is to leave the Calendar News show, which airs across Yorkshire, after 19 years as the programme presenter.

Duncan, who has worked in television for more than three decades, became synonymous with Calendar as one half of the longest-running presenting partnerships on regional ITV, alongside former presenter Christine Talbot.

Duncan Wood:

“It’s been an incredible honour and privilege to be allowed into the front rooms of millions of homes across the region for almost two decades, building up a relationship with ITV Calendar’s wonderful viewers, and telling their amazing stories. I’ve been fortunate to make many lifelong friends through the programme and to have worked with some exceptionally talented people both on and off screen. “But after a lot of thought I’ve decided the time is right for me to start the next chapter of my life and see what’s round the next corner!”

Duncan started his career as a reporter at a local newspaper in Sunderland before going on to write for a number of national titles. He moved into broadcasting at Metro FM in Newcastle, before beginning his 32 years in television as the sports presenter on Tyne Tees Television’s Northern Life news programme continuing in the role through Tyne Tees Today and Tyne Tees News. Duncan also hosted Tyne Tees’ North East Sports programming including the Tyne Tees Match highlights programme.

Wood departed the North East airwaves in August 1996, moving to breakfast station GMTV, with TTTV presenters Pam Royle and the late Andrew Friend giving Duncan ‘farewell alarm clocks’ on his last Tyne Tees News programme.

Having spent seven years as North of England correspondent and stand-in presenter at GMTV, Duncan joined Yorkshire Television’s Calendar in 2003, presenting alongside Christine Talbot at Television Centre in Leeds. Duncan’s first programme was an outside broadcast at Sheffield Town Hall on 27 May, 2003, as Sheffield United were given a civic reception after their play off final.

He went on to cover some of the biggest stories of the last two decades and reported from overseas on trips to Dubai, to cover the Bollywood Oscars, and to the Greek island of Kos on three occasions to cover the unsolved disappearance of the Sheffield toddler Ben Needham. Duncan was also given his own show – Wood you Believe It – and interviewed star names in the One to One series for ITV Yorkshire. His on-screen partnership with Christine Talbot was the longest in ITV News until her departure last year.

He has been recognised by the Royal Television Society, the O2 Awards, the Yorkshire Choice Awards and the Yorkshire Society, who named him Media Personality of the Year.

ITV Calendar’s Head of News, Mark Hayman:

“Duncan has made a huge contribution to television in the region, covering the biggest stories of the last two decades. In addition to telling the day’s news, his sense of fun and on-screen relationship with weather presenter Jon Mitchell have established him as a favourite with viewers. “We are very sad that he has decided that it’s time to leave us and we wish him the very best of luck in the future.”

Wood is the latest to depart the local news show with weather forecaster Jon Mitchell departing the airwaves after more than three decades last month. Jon was the longest serving weather presenter on ITV – having first appeared on Yorkshire Television screens in 1989 as a stand-in for the then YTV weatherman Bob Rust. Jon has also been seen on Tyne Tees, Boder Television and Granada providing weather coverage.

Duncan, who has been away from work with health issues, will say farewell to Calendar viewers in a recorded message on tonight’s edition of the programme on ITV Yorkshire at 6 pm.