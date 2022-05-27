Sh!t-faced Shakespeare presents: Romeo and Juliet

“A great night out to get properly pucked up. It’s what Willy would have wanted.” ★★★★ – Time Out

Many people find Shakespeare a mouthful to read at the best of times, but imagine trying to perform his most famous play ‘Romeo and Juliet’ in front of a packed theatre audience three sheets to the wind after imbibing half a bottle of scotch? This is the very essence of Shit-faced Shakespeare®; a side-splitting combination of a faithful adaptation of a Shakespearean classic, and a completely hammered cast member.

Sh!t-faced Shakespeare® brings its unique production of ‘Romeo and Juliet’ to London’s Leicester Square Theatre between 6th July and 10th September. Each night before the show, an actor is given four hours to “wet the whistle” by consuming as much alcohol as they can get their hands on. This is classical theatre as it was always meant to be seen; with a gin in one hand, a cup of wine in the other and a flagon of ale lined up next.

Already a smash-hit, internationally-acclaimed, award-winning phenomenon, the revolving cast will then give Shakespeare’s famous play their signature sh!t-faced twist as they attempt to navigate the bard’s fated love story with one truly rat-arsed performer. This is Shakespearean theatre as you’ve never experienced it before…

Featuring sozzled star-crossed lovers, a tipsy Tybalt, slurred soliloquys, muddled masquerade balls and squiffy street fights, audiences are invited to settle in with a pint (or three) and raise a glass with Sh!t-faced Shakespeare®. Its cast will present this unconventional, no-holds-barred interpretation of ‘Romeo and Juliet’, along with a six-pack of actors and enough booze to sterilise a brewery floor. What could possibly go wrong?

The production will feature a rolling cast with the actors performing different parts each night. The cast will consist of Louise Lee: Nurse / Benvolia, Stacey Norris: Nurse / Benvolia, Lucy Farrar: Juliet, Jessica Brindle: Juliet, Richard Hughes: Romeo, David Ellis: Romeo and Mercutio / Friar, Christopher Lane: Mercutio / Friar and Lord Capulet / Tybalt, John Mitton: Lord Capulet / Tybalt

For Tickets visit www.shitfacedshakespeare.com