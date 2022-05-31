John Legend adds further Royal Albert Hall date

It’s a second date with a Legend for the RAH..

John Legend has today announced a second date for his very special show at The Royal Albert Hall, after huge demand sees the first date sell out. The new date will take place on the 6th April 2023, tickets on sale 1st June at 9am via Live Nation

Legend has been hard at work on a new album, set to be released this fall. Earlier this month he released single ‘Dope’ feat. JID, the first song from this forthcoming new album. In July, John Legend will hit the stage at London’s iconic Somerset House for a SOLD-OUT show, as part of the venue’s Summer Series.

Legend has garnered twelve Grammy Awards, an Academy Award, a Golden Globe Award, a Tony Award, and an Emmy Award, making Legend the first African American man to earn an EGOT. Legend has released seven celebrated albums over the course of his career, including, Get Lifted (2004), Once Again (2006), Evolver (2008), Love in the Future (2013), Darkness and Light (2016), A Legendary Christmas Deluxe (2019), and most recently, Bigger Love (2020).