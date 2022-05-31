Named Elizabeth? Free cinema tickets and snacks to celebrate the Jubilee…

Showcase Cinemas is celebrating the Royal Jubilee by offering free cinema tickets and snacks for anyone named Elizabeth over the Jubilee bank holiday.

On Thursday 2nd and Friday 3rd June, film fans with the same first name as The Queen can claim a free cinema ticket to a screening of their choice at their local Showcase cinema location nationwide. Then on Saturday 4th and Sunday 5th, they will be able to claim a complimentary sweet or salted popcorn, whilst sitting back and relaxing in front of the big screen.

All cinemagoers need to do to claim the offer is show a valid photo ID, such as a driving licence or passport, at the cinema box office, proving their name is Elizabeth before claiming the freebie. The offer will be available to anyone named Elizabeth, or a variation of, including Beth, Liz, Betty and more*.

There will be a whole host of films to choose from, including the incredible Top Gun: Maverick, the new psychological thriller Men and animated comedy The Bob’s Burgers Movie.

Mark Barlow, UK General Manager for Showcase Cinemas:

“The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebration is set to be a fantastic long weekend full of many celebratory occasions across the UK. In honour of Her Majesty, we wanted to give her namesakes a reward, whether that’s in the form of a free ticket or a complimentary sweet (or salty) treat! We can’t wait to celebrate our monarch’s extraordinary reign with our guests over the Jubilee weekend and for them to enjoy a royal freebie!”

The offer is valid at Showcase Cinema and Showcase Cinema de Lux locations nationwide from Thursday 2nd – Sunday 5th June.

For customers who aren’t named Elizabeth, there are still great offers to be had for Showcase Insider members, who receive a variety of impressive benefits throughout the year, including 10% rewards on tickets, snacks and drinks, discounted admission after 7pm Sunday and all-day Monday and Tuesday, plus exclusive access to advance screenings. To join Insider for free, visit the Showcase website.