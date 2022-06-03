Kasabian track and gig dates unleashed

“It is me telling myself that it is going to be okay”

Ahead of their massive shows with Liam Gallagher at Knebworth this weekend, Kasabian have dropped ‘CHEMICALS’, the third track from their highly-anticipated new album The Alchemist’s Euphoria, out August 5th on Columbia Records.

A pulsating, guitar driven anthem and the last track the band recorded for the album, ‘CHEMICALS’ is an encompassing pop moment written by Serge Pizzorno and produced by Serge and Fraser T Smith, with mixing from Spike Stent.

Serge Pizzorno: “It is me telling myself that it is going to be okay” It was me seeing myself in those few weeks when everything kicked off. It’s the future me saying to that person: ‘This is shit, but don’t worry, it will get better.’ So having a song about talking to yourself is universal, I think. We all have to find a way to deal with the complications, the mess and the mortality of life.”

Of the new album Serge adds: “One thing about this record I feel over the other ones, is it definitely feels like a body of work that belongs together. It was a beautiful moment in mastering hearing it as a piece. I think it really holds up in our seven albums….The Magnificent Seven”.

Known for their blistering live shows, Kasabian have announced a run of UK shows this Winter, including a date at London’s Alexandra Palace on 29th October. The band are also special guests to Liam Gallagher at Knebworth June 3rd and 4th and headline the Isle of Wight June 18th.

Pre-order The Alchemist’s Euphoria HERE for early access to tickets on June 8th at 9:30am. General tickets go on-sale June 10th at 9:30am HERE.

Kasabian UK Dates

October 2022

Friday 28th Manchester AO Arena Manchester

Saturday 29th London Alexandra Palace

November 2022

Wednesday 2nd Cardiff Motorpoint Arena Cardiff

Friday 4th Birmingham Utilita Arena

Kasabian are: Serge Pizzorno, bassist Chris Edwards, drummer Ian Matthews and guitarist Tim Carter.