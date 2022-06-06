Innuendo, double entendre, sexual depravity and a toilet all star in Lottie Platchett Took a Hatchet

Sweet Nell Productions & Outside In Theatre present Lottie Platchett took a hatchet.

Tom Lenk, and Tom Detrinis reunite in their first collaboration since Tilda Swinton Answers An Ad On Craigslist. Also starring Lauren Lopez, Ryan W Garcia, Justin Elizabeth Sayre.

With a script that melds the cutting quick wit of the finest drag queen-cum-panto dame with the bawdy brassiness of an all American (there ain’t nothing like a) dame, Lottie Platchett Took a Hatchet by Justin Elizabeth Sayre, is a high camp, high energy, comedy whodunnit, based on the infamous murder case of Lizzie Borden.

It’s 1887 and Lottie (Lauren Lopez), an innocent, pure and unsuspecting spinster, stands accused of brutally murdering her father and stepmother. Could a woman really be capable of such a heinous crime?

Lottie must confront the truth of what happened that fateful day and what if any, part she had to play in it. With an ensemble cast who bring a level of comedy performance matched only by the level of grotesqueness in their mysterious and maniacal characters, Lottie Platchett Took a Hatchet is a queer feminist retelling of a story that has become a firm favourite of the true crime genre.

It’s a show filled with innuendo, double entendre, sexual depravity and (readers of a sensitive disposition, look away now) the installation of a toilet. But did Lottie Platchett actually take up a hatchet? Lauren Lopez (Lottie) is a founding member of the popular theatre company, Starkid, which has over 300 million views on YouTube for their original shows.

Written by Justin Elizabeth Sayre. Directed by Jessica Hanna. Design by Kyle C Cummings and Drawings by Martin Matamoros. You can see the performance at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe, Assembly Roxy (Upstairs), 8:35pm, 4th-27th August (not 17th August) 60 mins.