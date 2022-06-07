Dave Chappelle and Chris Rock head to London O2 Arena for night of laughs

The one night only gig takes place in September.

Comedy legends Dave Chappelle and Chris Rock have announced an iconic co-headlining show in London at The O2 Arena this September, produced by Live Nation. Tickets go on sale 10am Friday 10 June at LiveNation.co.uk

Recognized as one of the greatest comedians of all time, Dave Chappelle was awarded the prestigious Mark Twain Prize for American Humor from the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in 2019. Chappelle’s work in stand-up comedy, writing, producing, and acting has earned him more than 30 nominations and awards in television and film for projects that include his groundbreaking sketch comedy television series, Chappelle’s Show, guest appearances on Saturday Night Live, and his comedy specials, most recently earning his fifth Emmy Awards in 2021.

Lauded by peers and critics alike, Chris Rock is one of our generation’s strongest comedic voices. With a career spanning more than three decades, Rock has enjoyed ongoing success in both film and television as a comedian, actor, writer, producer and director. Rock recently wrapped production on the upcoming Higher Ground produced biopic, “Rustin ” and David O’Russell’s Untitled film. He is also set to direct an Untitled Chris Rock project in 2023.

Tickets:

Dave Chappelle and Chris Rock 2022: Saturday 3 September, London, The O2 Arena