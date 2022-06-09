Global and TikTok team up to live stream Capital’s Summertime Ball with Barclaycard

TikTok and Global, the media & entertainment group, have announced that Capital’s Summertime Ball with Barclaycard will be live streamed worldwide on TikTok, as well as on Global Player.

James Rea, Director of Broadcasting & Content at Global:

“Capital is the most-followed radio brand in the world on TikTok so we know there’s a huge, highly engaged community and we’re delighted to partner with TikTok again. Through creators with exclusive access and a dedicated live stream of the star-studded line-up, the TikTok community will be able to join in, savour the atmosphere and see all the action with a virtual VIP experience of the UK’s biggest summer party live from the world-famous Wembley Stadium.”

The continuing partnership follows the huge success of the live stream of Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball last year, with Barclaycard, on TikTok, which attracted over 2 million unique viewers in more than 20 countries. Now for the first time the TikTok community will be able to join the UK’s biggest summer party, on the platform around the world.

The stars jetting in to perform include Harry Styles, David Guetta, KSI, Aitch, George Ezra, Anne-Marie and many more of the world’s hottest music stars with four-time GRAMMY Award-winning and seven-time BRIT Award-winning superstar Ed Sheeran confirmed as the act who will open the show.

The UK’s biggest summer party is returning to London’s iconic Wembley Stadium for the first time in three years, with a sold-out audience of 80,000 Capital listeners set to come together once again at Wembley on Sunday June 12th.

Normanno Pisani, Head of Media Partnerships UK and Ireland TikTok:

“We are thrilled to be partnering again with Global on Capital’s Summertime Ball with Barclaycard this year, bringing the biggest party of the summer to the TikTok community like never before. Using our unique product tools and features, our community are given unprecedented access to talent, can take a virtual seat in the front row and access exclusive behind the scenes content through TikTok creators, who continue to shape trends in UK’s thriving cultural scene.

The live stream starts at 2PM BST on Sunday 12th June. Capital’s Summertime Ball with Barclaycard will be streamed live on Global Player and live on TikTok from 2pm.