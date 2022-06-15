Gibson partners with Everly Brothers family for ‘Limited-Edition SJ-200 Acoustic Guitar’

Hits from the Phil and Don included Wake up Little Susie, Let it be Me and Bye Bye Love.

Gibson is proud to announce it has teamed with the family of world-renowned music icons Phil and Don Everly, aka The Everly Brothers, to celebrate their lasting musical legacy all month long. Beginning June 14, Gibson will release the limited-edition Everly Brothers SJ-200 acoustic guitar and the Everly Brothers x Gibson capsule apparel collection, on www.everlybrothers.com and www.gibson.com.

“We are overjoyed with the support from all of our friends across the music industry and incredibly grateful. Adria Petty and the Petty estate in particular, have been the most amazing partners and friends through all this. We would not be here today without Adria Petty and her amazing team. I honestly don’t think my father and my uncle really understood their influence or how many lives their music touched. My father said, back in the very early days, every second or third question from a music reporter was ‘What are you going to do when this Rock and Roll thing is over?’ I think our amazing new record Hey Doll Baby, and our absolutely beautiful recreation of the Everly Brothers Gibson SJ-200 will give fans, both new and old, a chance to cherish and fall in love again with these two amazing souls. Better known to the rest of the world as The Everly Brothers”. – Jason Everly

There is also The Everly Brothers x Gibson Capsule Apparel collection, while on Friday, June 17, a 17-track compilation album Hey Doll Baby, will be released worldwide via Warner Records. On Sunday, June 19, 2022, the star-studded virtual concert, Hey Doll Baby Festival: Celebrating The Lives & Music Of The Everly Brothers will feature the legendary songs of The Everly Brothers and will air in full on Sunday, June 19 at 4 p.m. ET/1 p.m. PT on the official Everly Brothers’ YouTube, Facebook, and Website.

The special is presented by Gibson and features a superstar line-up, with new and archival performances of classic Everly Brothers songs by Albert Lee, Bob Weir & Chris Robinson, Butch Walker & Bethany Cosentino (Best Coast), Carly Simon & Ben Taylor, Chris Isaak & Nicole Atkins, Dave Stewart & Amy Lee (Evanescence), Graham Nash & Chris Stills, Jakob Dylan, Jimmy Vivino, Lady Blackbird, Lukas Nelson, Mapache, Matt Sweeney, Mike Campbell & Stan Lynch, Paul Simon & Edie Brickell, Sabina Sciubba (Brazilian Girls), Susanna Hoffs & Dan Wilson, Taylor Goldsmith (Dawes), The Cactus Blossoms, The Milk Carton Kids, Waddy Wachtel & Steve Postell and more.

Plus there will be appearances from Jason Everly (son of Phil Everly) and Adria Petty (daughter of Tom Petty), who curated the HEY DOLL BABY compilation album.

On Saturday, June 18, the night before the virtual concert, Gibson will hold a kick-off celebration with live music, Everly family, friends, and fans at the Gibson Garage—the ultimate guitar experience and music destination–in the heart of downtown Music City, Nashville.

“Working with The Everly Families and Don Everly on this record has been the thrill of a lifetime. It is an honor to tribute the Brothers who influenced so much important rock and roll music including my father, Tom Petty’s music. He revered them and passed on the joy of listening to their music to me. I am so proud of the compilation and it is incredible to hear the tracks remastered. To see the music community and Gibson tribute them so warmly is a truly uplifting moment. The SJ-200 is a very covetable and gorgeous instrument. Everyone knows pretty much anyone who writes great songs has an SJ-200… or really wants one. And the performances and archival clips included in the virtual concert invite new and old fans to enjoy the artistry of the Everly Brothers.” –Adria Petty

Rare and collectable, the Everly Brothers SJ-200 acoustic guitars are handmade by the expert luthiers and artisans of Gibson Acoustic Custom Shop in Bozeman, Montana and feature the detailed SJ-200 ornamentation and beauty expected from Gibson acoustics. Equipped with a AA flame maple back and sides paired with a thermally aged Sitka spruce top, the guitar is capped with the dual pickguards that The Everly Brothers made famous. The Everly Brothers SJ-200 features a stunning Ebony finish and also has essential SJ-200 cosmetic appointments including classic mother-of-pearl graduated crown inlays on the rosewood fretboard, as well as a “Moustache” bridge with four bar mother-of-pearl inlays.