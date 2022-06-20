Cast joining Samantha Womack in West End production of The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe announced

Casting has been announced for CS Lewis classic The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe, which will make its West End premiere this summer at the Gillian Lynne Theatre, Drury Lane, London.

The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe, which has been seen by a quarter of a million people on its recent nineteen-week tour of the UK and Ireland, will begin performances in London on 18 July 2022 and play a strictly limited season through until 8 January 2023.

Director Michael Fentiman noted of the production:

“I’m delighted to be bringing our production of The Lion, The Witch and the Wardrobe to the Gillian Lynne Theatre. The production celebrates the magic of live theatre and is led by a multi-talented cast of actors, singers, musicians, dancers and puppeteers; it is a celebration of the possibilities of the collective imagination and the boundless wonders of individual skill. “This story, about a community battling hardship in the darkest of winters, who together find freedom again in the light of summer, couldn’t be more pertinent for these times.” –

Rehearsals are already in progress with Samantha Womack returning to the role of the White Witch alongside fellow returnees Ammar Duffus as Peter, Shaka Kalokoh as Edmund, Robyn Sinclair as Susan and newcomer Delainey Hayles as Lucy.

Others reprising their roles are: Scott Brooks (Mr Pope and Fox Trot), Rachel Dawson (Miss Chutney, Blue Badger and Spirit of the Moon), Oliver Grant (Mr Wilson, Schrodinger, Red Squirrel, Head Cruel, Aslan Puppeteer and Resident Director) and Chris Jared as Aslan.

Completing the list of returning cast members are: Matthew James Hinchliffe (Mr Marsden, Mauve Mole and Music Captain), Shaun McCourt (Mr Granville, Jack Rabbit, Aslan Puppeteer and Puppet Captain), Christina Tedders (Mrs Beaver), Jez Unwin (Mr Tumnus) and Johnson Willis (Professor Kirk, Father Christmas, Wise Owl and White Mouse).

Actors new to the production are: Myla Carmen, Jasmin Colangelo, Julian Hoult, Ashlee Irish, Sean Lopeman, Micha Richardson, Ciaran Roger, and Charlotte-Kate Warren.

The roles of Maugrim, Solider, Satyr and White Stag still to be cast.

The production sees Lucy, Edmund, Susan and Peter wave goodbye to wartime Britain and embark on a magical adventure in a frozen, faraway land (Narnia). There they encounter Mr Tumnus the faun, talking beavers, Aslan (the noble king of Narnia) and the coldest, most evil White Witch.

Lead performer Womack has previously starred in The Girl on the Train in the West End and on tour. Her past theatre roles include the Tony award-winning production of South Pacific in which she starred alongside Patrick Swayze, Guys and Dolls at London’s Piccadilly Theatre and an award-winning production of Harold Pinter’s Betrayal (directed by Sir Peter Hall).

On TV she has enjoyed success in both comedy and drama with credits including Game On, Babes in the Wood, Moving On, Liverpool 1 and EastEnders.

The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe is part of the audience initiative ‘Kids Week’ that will see minors gain free entry to the production this August if accompanied by a paying adult. Kids Week tickets are on sale now via OfficialLondonTheatre.com.

Tony award-winning producer Chris Harper said:

“This wonderful production has been delighting audiences up and down the country and I am so thrilled that we can bring this magical family show to the West End this summer. We can’t wait for children and adults alike to join us on this spectacular journey through the wardrobe.”

The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe is produced by Elliott & Harper Productions and Catherine Schreiber.