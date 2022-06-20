The Chris and Rosie Ramsey Show gets second series

After a successful first series, which concludes tonight, The Chris And Rosie Ramsey Show will return to the BBC next year.

The BBC have ordered up six more forty-five minute editions of the chat show to air in 2023.

Katie Taylor, Commissioning Editor for BBC Entertainment, said:

“Chris and Rosie Ramsey helped share the raw and funny side of both celebrity and members of the public’s relationships, where we saw something of ourselves in each and every one. We are so glad that their raucous joy will be returning to BBC Two next year.”

The programme has seen a huge amount of positive engagement on social media as much-loved showbiz couples have joined the Ramseys to discuss their relationship highs and, most importantly, their ‘beefs’.

Guests have included: Jamie Laing and Sophie Habboo, Martin and Shirlie Kemp, Craig Revel Horwood and Jonathan Myring, Martine McCutcheon and Jack McManus and Tom Fletcher and Giovanna Fletcher.

Tonight’s final episode in the series features Fleur East with husband Marcel Badiane-Robin, while Lorraine Kelly braces herself for the reading duties on Please Keep Me Anonymous.

The show also features the studio audience, who have a chance to share their own beefs and compete to rid themselves of something their loved one just won’t remove from the house in, It Goes Or I Go, which memorably saw a surprise guest appearance from Ronan Keating to help smash up a contestant’s precious Boyzone memorabilia.

Chris and Rosie Ramsey said:

“We are so over the moon that the first series of The Chris And Rosie Ramsey Show didn’t end in us getting divorced that we are willing to roll the dice and do it all again! There are so many more celebrity couples we want to have a laugh with, so many more members of the public who’s beefs we want to hear and SO MANY MORE bits of tat that we want to destroy.”

The Chris And Rosie Ramsey Show is produced by Avalon for BBC Two.