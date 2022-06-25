The Pirate Queen a virtual reality game experience

Slated to release mid 2023, Singer Studios will introduce the untold story of The Pirate Queen to new audiences around the world.

Founded by Eloise Singer in 2017, the Singer Studios company is a UK-based production house and creative studio that creates world-class multiplatform narratives across film, TV, podcast, and interactive media.

The story driven VR adventure puzzle game Pirate Queen is inspired by the true story of Chinese female pirate Cheng I Sao, a widow who took over her husband’s fleet and became the most powerful pirate of all time, commanding over 70,000 men in the lead up to the Opium Wars. Players will be transported to an 18th-century pirate ship in the South China Sea on the night of her succession.

“By creating a game that puts the audience at the heart of the story, we’re excited to bring the Pirate Queen to Meta Quest 2 and design a truly cinematic experience which tells the tale of history’s most powerful pirate – Cheng I Sao” – Eloise Singer, Founder Singer Studios

The Pirate Queen VR short of the same name, was supported by Creative England, BFI ScreenSkills and was awarded The Discovery Award for Best Debut at Raindance Film Festival 2021.

“Singer Studios are the essence of what a modern multidisciplinary production studio can be. At Creative Enterprise, we believe that targeted support can affect a monumental change for the screen companies in the English regions, and Singer’s talent, dedication and perseverance are proof of what can be achieved.” – Chris Fillip , Creative England

THE PIRATE QUEEN marks SINGER STUDIOS debut in cinematic VR and will be created and delivered by its newest subsidiary; SINGER INTERACTIVE – this division will specialise in the development of immersive storytelling and cinematic gaming experiences.

“Virtual reality is able to take you on journeys we couldn’t otherwise experience in ordinary life, making it a perfect format for re-exploring old places. It’s exciting to be at the beginning of a story, to watch it develop and take part in shaping its direction.” – Siobhan McDonnell, Immersive Producer, Singer Interactive

SINGER STUDIOS, which works across Film & TV is also developing the story into a TV series with Beijing based Seesaw Films (‘The Farewell’).