Sugababes tour tickets go on sale

Fans can push the button and buy tickets from today…

The most successful British female group of the 21st century are back! Following their massive return and epic performance at Mighty Hoopla last month, Sugababes are to embark on a seventeen date UK-wide tour.

The chart-topping, multi-platinum iconic London trio, Siobhan Donaghy, Mutya Buena and Keisha Buchanan will be hitting the road later this year for performances throughout the UK kicking off in Bristol on Sunday 16th October.

Over twenty years after their debut album One Touch and the breakout critically acclaimed single, Overload, the era-defying trio are still one of the biggest selling British girl groups of all time, with six Number One singles, millions of global sales and multiple multi-platinum albums. Even today, One Touch remains a blueprint for genre-hopping mainstream music and a byword for effortlessly stylish British pop

The Sugababes:

“We’re so excited to come full circle and announce our own headline UK tour. We’ll be hitting the road in October and November – can’t wait to see you all there”

Building on the momentum of their Mighty Hoopla performance in June 2022 and a set at Glastonbury last week on the Avalon Stage performing hits such as Overload, Run For Cover, Round Round and more fan favourites are coming back to life live…

Tickets go on general sale today, (Friday 1st July) at 10 am via LiveNation.co.uk

TOUR DATES

October 2022

Sunday 16th: Bristol at the SWX Bristol

Monday 17th: Southend at Cliffs Pavilion

Tuesday 18th: Norwich at The Nick Rayns LCR

Thursday 20th: Nottingham at the Motorpoint Arena Nottingham

Friday 21st: Manchester at the O2 Apollo Manchester

Sunday 23rd: Leeds at the O2 Academy Leeds

Monday 24th: Liverpool at the O2 Academy Liverpool

Tuesday 25th: Sheffield at the O2 Academy Sheffield

Thursday 27th: Brighton at the Brighton Centre

Friday 28th: Bournemouth at the O2 Academy Bournemouth

Saturday 29th: Southampton at the O2 Guildhall Southampton

Monday 31st: Cardiff at the Motorpoint Arena Cardiff

November 2022

Tuesday 1st: Birmingham at the O2 Academy Birmingham

Wednesday 2nd: London, at the Eventim Apollo

Friday 4th: Newcastle at the O2 City Hall Newcastle

Saturday 5th: Edinburgh at The Usher Hall

Monday 7th: Glasgow at the O2 Academy Glasgow