Sugababes tour tickets go on sale

The most successful British female group of the 21st century are back! Following their massive return and epic performance at Mighty Hoopla last month, Sugababes are to embark on a seventeen date UK-wide tour.
The chart-topping, multi-platinum iconic London trio, Siobhan Donaghy, Mutya Buena and Keisha Buchanan will be hitting the road later this year for performances throughout the UK kicking off in Bristol on Sunday 16th October.
Over twenty years after their debut album One Touch and the breakout critically acclaimed single, Overload, the era-defying trio are still one of the biggest selling British girl groups of all time, with six Number One singles, millions of global sales and multiple multi-platinum albums. Even today, One Touch remains a blueprint for genre-hopping mainstream music and a byword for effortlessly stylish British pop
The Sugababes:
“We’re so excited to come full circle and announce our own headline UK tour. We’ll be hitting the road in October and November – can’t wait to see you all there”
Building on the momentum of their Mighty Hoopla performance in June 2022 and a set at Glastonbury last week on the Avalon Stage performing hits such as Overload, Run For Cover, Round Round and more fan favourites are coming back to life live…
Tickets go on general sale today, (Friday 1st July) at 10 am via LiveNation.co.uk
TOUR DATES
October 2022
Sunday 16th: Bristol at the SWX Bristol
Monday 17th: Southend at Cliffs Pavilion
Tuesday 18th: Norwich at The Nick Rayns LCR
Thursday 20th: Nottingham at the Motorpoint Arena Nottingham
Friday 21st: Manchester at the O2 Apollo Manchester
Sunday 23rd: Leeds at the O2 Academy Leeds
Monday 24th: Liverpool at the O2 Academy Liverpool
Tuesday 25th: Sheffield at the O2 Academy Sheffield
Thursday 27th: Brighton at the Brighton Centre
Friday 28th: Bournemouth at the O2 Academy Bournemouth
Saturday 29th: Southampton at the O2 Guildhall Southampton
Monday 31st: Cardiff at the Motorpoint Arena Cardiff
November 2022
Tuesday 1st: Birmingham at the O2 Academy Birmingham
Wednesday 2nd: London, at the Eventim Apollo
Friday 4th: Newcastle at the O2 City Hall Newcastle
Saturday 5th: Edinburgh at The Usher Hall
Monday 7th: Glasgow at the O2 Academy Glasgow