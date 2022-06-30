Hey Duggee to go on first UK Tour

The hit children’s TV show is to tour the UK for the first time ever in a vibrant and new interactive stage show.

Visiting 24 theatres with almost 100 dates the tour marks the biggest ever theatre production of its kind for Live Nation in the UK.

Ben Hatton, Cuffe and Taylor’s Director of Theatre Touring:

“We are incredibly excited to be working with both Kenny Wax and BBC Studios to present Hey Duggee live for the first time ever. The TV show has proved to be an absolute phenomenon and we hope to enjoy the same success in theatres across the UK. This is a great relationship for us all and one that we look forward to developing further.”

Adapted from the smash-hit TV series, Hey Duggee: The Live Theatre Show will tour the UK from December through to summer 2023 and includes a four-week residency at Southbank Centre’s Royal Festival Hall (London) this Christmas.

Hey Duggee is an animated CBeebies show aimed at pre-school children and since bursting onto TV screens in 2014, the BBC and Studio AKA creation has won no fewer than six BAFTAs and is an international Emmy award-winning hit.

Kenny Wax:

“We are so thrilled to be working with Live Nation, Cuffe & Taylor, Studio AKA and BBC Studios to create a brand new stage show with lots of surprises touring the country with a sit-down month in London over Christmas. I can’t wait.”

Hey Duggee: The Live Theatre Show will see Duggee, The Squirrels and friends brought to life through innovative puppetry and storytelling in a fun and inclusive performance packed with laughs, songs, and dance for young fans to enjoy. Now Cuffe and Taylor are working with BBC Studios and Kenny Wax to create a stage show that will be seen across the nation. Kenny Wax has firmly established his production company as a leading producer and general manager in the West End, regionally and around the world.

Mat Way, Global Director of Live Entertainment, Gaming and Interactive at BBC Studios:

“Studio AKA’s Hey Duggee is such a fun and iconic show and we can’t wait to bring the humour and adventures to life for families all around the country. We’re delighted to be working with Kenny Wax and Cuffe and Taylor to introduce young people to the wonders of the theatre.”

HEY DUGGEE THE LIVE THEATRE SHOW TOUR DATES

Sat 3 – Sat 10 Dec Southampton, MAST Mayflower Studios Wed 14 December – Sun 8 Jan London, Southbank Centre Royal Festival Hall Thu 12 – Sun 15 Jan Bradford, St George’s Hall Fri 20 – Sun 22 Jan Darlington, Hippodrome Fri 27 – Sun 29 Jan Edinburgh, Festival Theatre Thu 2 – Sat 4 Feb Liverpool, Empire Theatre Tue 7 – Wed 8 Feb Brighton, Theatre Royal Fri 10 – Sat 11 Feb Plymouth, Theatre Royal Tue 14 – Wed 15 Feb Peterborough, New Theatre Sat 18 – Sun 19 Feb Canterbury, The Marlowe Tue 21 – Wed 22 Feb Cheltenham, Everyman Theatre Sat 25 – Sun 26 Feb Poole, Lighthouse Theatre Fri 10 – Sun 12 Mar Stoke, Regent Theatre Thu 16 – Sat 18 Mar Sheffield, Lyceum Theatre Fri 24 – Sun 26 Mar Salford, The Lowry Mon 3 – Tue 4 Apr Ipswich, Regent Theatre Fri 7 – Sat 8 Apr Cardiff, Wales Millennium Centre Mon 10 – Wed 12 Apr Birmingham, Town Hall Fri 14 – Sat 15 Apr Leicester, Curve Thu 20 – Sat 22 Apr Bath, The Forum Mon 1 – Sat 6 May Nottingham, Theatre Royal Sat 13 – Sun 14 May Southend, Cliffs Pavilion Thu 25 – Sat 27 May Glasgow, Kings Theatre Tue 30 May – Sat 4 Jun