Chris Gethard: A Father and the Sun 

Celebrated American actor/comedian Chris Gethard returns to the Edinburgh Festival Fringe for the first time since 2016, with his brand-new show A Father and The Sun . Chris presents a hilarious contemplation on becoming a parent, from the inevitable feelings of irrelevance that accompany new parenthood to the new versions of guilt, rage, paranoia, and fear that one learns throughout the process.

Most of all, this show looks at the re-examination of one’s own childhood that new parenthood brings. Chris thinks of what his job is as a new father and in doing so comes to understand some choices his own father made along the way that long seemed inexplicable but suddenly make sense.

Chris Gethard is a comedian based out of New York City. He’s known as the current host of the Beautiful/Anonymous podcast, the former host of The Chris Gethard Show, and the guy behind Career Suicide, a one man show that aired on HBO after its hit run at the 2016 Edinburgh Fringe.

He’s also a character actor known for playing Dwight’s friend Trevor who hit Oscar with the pipe on the American version of The Office and Ilana’s boss on Broad City.