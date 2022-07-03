For Bad Wolves its all about ‘The Body’

New single and European tour dates will get fans in a howl.
Bad Wolves, the critically acclaimed and multi-platinum band, released their new single “The Body” this weekend via Better Noise Music, along with a lyric video for the song.
The track haunts the listener, talking about how far one must go to commit an unthinkable crime. It is the first new offering from the band’s upcoming EP, set for release this summer.
They have been working on new music as they gear up to head out on the Rockzilla Tour with Papa Roach, Hollywood Undead and Falling In Reverse again, but this time with their new guitarist Max Karon. They will also be touring Europe this fall, performing in Germany, Finland, and France, to name a countries fans can flock to see them live.
Drummer John Boecklin:
“When we were writing this song we had a goal of trying new things. The slap bass and clavichord instantly was new territory for Bad Wolves. It feels good to know this track sounds like nothing we have ever done before. It’s a fun track that feels like a mix of Faith no more with a dash of Daft Punk. Enjoy!”
This May the band announced their new guitar player, stating, “It’s with great excitement that we announce our new permanent guitar player is Max Karon.”
Bad Wolves Upcoming Tour Dates
October 15 – Vastera, Sweden – Vasteras
October 17 – Hamburg, Germany – Barclaycard Arena
October 18 – Hamburg, Germany – Barclaycard Arena
October 20 – Copenhagen, Denmark – Royal Arena
October 23 – Tampere, Finland – Arena
October 26 – Liepzig, Germany – Quarterback Immobilien Arena
October 28 – Prague, Czech Republic – 02 Universum
October 30 – Lyon, France – Le Radiant
October 31 – Paris, France – Zenith
November 2 – Cologne, Germany – Lanxness
November 3 – Cologne, Germany – Lanxness
November 5 – Budapest, Hungary – Barba Negra
November 8 – Zurich, Switzerland – Hallenstadion
November 10 – Barcelona, Spain – Sant Jordi
November 11 – Bilbao, Spain – Cubec
November 12 – Madrid, Spain – Vistalegre
November 14 – Lisbon, Portugal – Sala Tejo
November 17 – Milan, Italy – Lorenzini District
November 18 – Roma, Italy – Atlantico
November 21 – Innsbruck, Austria – Olympiahalle
November 22 – Vienna, Austria – Stadthalle
November 23 – Vienna, Austria – Stadthalle
November 25 – Munich, Germany – Olympiahalle
November 26 – Munich, Germany – Olympiahalle
November 28 – Luxembourg, Luxembourg – Rockhal
November 29 – Frankfurt, Germany – Festhalle
November 30 – Frankfurt, Germany – Festhalle
December 2 – Stuttgart, Germany – Schleyerhalle
December 4 – Warsaw, Poland – Expo XX1 Hall 4
December 5 – Berlin, Germany – Mercedes Benz Arena
December 6 – Berlin, German – Mercedes Benz Arena
December 8 – Antwerp, Belarus – Sportspaleis
December 9 – Arnhem, Netherlands – Geldrome