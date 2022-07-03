For Bad Wolves its all about ‘The Body’

New single and European tour dates will get fans in a howl.

Bad Wolves, the critically acclaimed and multi-platinum band, released their new single “The Body” this weekend via Better Noise Music, along with a lyric video for the song.

The track haunts the listener, talking about how far one must go to commit an unthinkable crime. It is the first new offering from the band’s upcoming EP, set for release this summer.

They have been working on new music as they gear up to head out on the Rockzilla Tour with Papa Roach, Hollywood Undead and Falling In Reverse again, but this time with their new guitarist Max Karon. They will also be touring Europe this fall, performing in Germany, Finland, and France, to name a countries fans can flock to see them live.

Drummer John Boecklin:

“When we were writing this song we had a goal of trying new things. The slap bass and clavichord instantly was new territory for Bad Wolves. It feels good to know this track sounds like nothing we have ever done before. It’s a fun track that feels like a mix of Faith no more with a dash of Daft Punk. Enjoy!”

This May the band announced their new guitar player, stating, “It’s with great excitement that we announce our new permanent guitar player is Max Karon.”