Davina McCall recalls THAT bikini moment from Big Brother

July 9, 2022
Shaun Linden
Davina opens up about iconic moment from Big Brother 6.

Former Big Brother presenter Davina McCall had a blast from the past this week when a Twitter post reminded her of the time she conducted an eviction interview in her bikini.

Big Blagger tweeted a video clip from Big Brother 6 in 2005.

In the video, Davina is interviewing the series’ third evictee, Sam Heuston, who had become accustomed to wearing a bikini. In homage to her attire, Davina decide to surprise everyone and conduct the interview in just her bikini.

Davina re-tweeted the clip, saying that no one knew what she was going to do that night. She says “…no one knew I was gonna do this apart from my producer. It was such fun to do. My camera operators face was classic.”

You can view the video below.

 

