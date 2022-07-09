Davina McCall recalls THAT bikini moment from Big Brother

Davina opens up about iconic moment from Big Brother 6.

Former Big Brother presenter Davina McCall had a blast from the past this week when a Twitter post reminded her of the time she conducted an eviction interview in her bikini.

Big Blagger tweeted a video clip from Big Brother 6 in 2005.

In the video, Davina is interviewing the series’ third evictee, Sam Heuston, who had become accustomed to wearing a bikini. In homage to her attire, Davina decide to surprise everyone and conduct the interview in just her bikini.

Davina re-tweeted the clip, saying that no one knew what she was going to do that night. She says “…no one knew I was gonna do this apart from my producer. It was such fun to do. My camera operators face was classic.”

You can view the video below.